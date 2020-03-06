LeBron James Prefers Being 'the Best Ever' Than Winning Regular Season MVP Award

LA Lakers star LeBron James is hot on the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA MVP award. While some experts suggest, Giannis is the favourite to scoop the award for the second year running, there is a section of experts who think LeBron James should win the top prize. However, LeBron James appeared least concerned about the MVP award after he stated 'being a regular-season MVP isn't what motivates him.'

LeBron James MVP? Lakers star squashes MVP discussions despite LeBron James stats

Lebron James says “being regular season MVP isn’t what motivates me .. being the best in the world is what motivates him “ pic.twitter.com/R1RtgwLfJ6 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 5, 2020

Lakers will face Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night (Saturday IST), with the media hyping the game as the clash for the MVP award between Giannis and LeBron. During a routing pre-game media session, LeBron James addressed all the MVP furore leading up to the game stating "It's never motivated me". LeBron James further added that being the best ever to play the game always motivated him and has resulted in him being able to win the NBA MVP award in the past.

The 35-year-old is indeed a four-time NBA MVP, while also winning the NBA Finals MVP thrice. However, LeBron James insisted he never started the season with the goal of being the MVP but rather focused on being the best player in the world.

LeBron James MVP: Alvin Gentry has his vote for LeBron

“I’m just amazed that they talk about anybody other than him for MVP...I’m not sure what the definition of MVP is.”



-Alvin Gentry on LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/oG2jvo0Uha — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 2, 2020

LeBron James MVP? LeBron James stats

Despite LeBron James not being worried about who wins the MVP at the end of the regular season, the 35-year-old is firmly in the race to win his fifth MVP award in his career. The Lakers star is averaging 25.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a league-high 10.7 assists this season, enhancing Lakers stats this season to another level. Meanwhile, his Bucks counterpart - Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging an impressive 29.6 points and a career-best 13.8 rebounds this season.

LeBron James MVP: Lakers stats vs Bucks stats

Lakers are comfortably the best side in the Western Conference with a 47-13 (win-loss) record. However, on Friday night, they'll be up against the league's best side in Milwaukee Bucks. With an impressive 53-9 record, Bucks are set for a record-breaking campaign and the 'Greek Freak' is unsurprisingly leading them from the front.

Dion Waiters to Lakers?

Meanwhile, Lakers have reportedly agreed to a deal with former Miami Heat star Dion Waiters for the remainder of the season. Lakers, who waived guard Troy Daniels recently, will acquire the 28-year-old to fill their postseason roster.

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

