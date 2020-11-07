LeBron James Mourns King Von's Shock Murder, Admits Family Members Loved Rapper's Music

Amid the ongoing US Election 2020, rapper King Von was murdered on Friday. He was killed outside a nightclub alongwith two other men in Atlanta. The news shocked fans, some unable to believe that the sudden tragedy occurred. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reached out via social media accounts, sending his condolences to the family.

NBA icon LeBron James reacts to King Von death on Twitter and Instagram

Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. 🙏🏾 #LeVonJames #KingVon — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

"Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling!" James wrote. He added that King Von had a future ahead of him and sent prayers and blessings to his family. Bronny James also shared an Instagram story about the death, writing "RIP Von" with a single broken heart along with it. Fans even commented on James' post, sharing the sentiments and mourning the loss of the 26-year-old. He had even released an album called "LeVon James", which James had praised on social media.

How did King Von die?

As per reports, the Chicago-based rapper and two others were shot down and killed. Georgia Bureau of Investigation made a statement regarding the matter, stating that Von – Davyon Bennett – and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and then went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Three other people were also reported to the wounded.

“Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups," said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They added that on-and-off police officers in Atlanta responded.

GBI's statement added that the incident was among six men during an altercation and officer encounter. Von and two men lost their lives, while other people suffered from injuries and are currently being treating in a hospital. As per the Atlanta Police Department, the police did not kill the young rapper.

Their report indicates that they believe that Von was shot during the initial shootout before the policemen arrived to stop the shooting. The incident occurred around 4:00 AM in the morning, and no officers were hurt.

“Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues,” Anthony W Grant, Atlanta police spokesperson said.

Von released his album "Welcome to O-Block" last month, which was a tribute to Chicago's south side where he was raised. Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Lil Durk appeared on the album. His publicist too released a statement, speaking about how the world lost a devoted father, loyal friend and a man who "took care of his people before himself".

(Image credits: LeBron James, King Von Instagram)