LeBron James, KD, Hayward Become Only Three Players With Multiple $30M Per Year Contracts

Earlier in November, Gordon Hayward signed his four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Many experts were confused by the move, some even referring to the expensive deal as "insane". However, his new contract has put Gordon Hayward right beside LeBron James and Kevin Durant. As of now, the three players are the only ones in the NBA to have signed multiple contracts that pay them $30 million per year.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Gordon Hayward only players to sign multiple $30 million per year deals

Before moving to the Charlotte Hornets, Hayward had signed his $128 million four-year deal with the Celtics in 2017. LeBron James, on the other hand, signed one in 2016 (Cleveland Cavaliers) – making him the league's highest-paid player. This deal earned him $31 million during the 2016-17 season, and $33 million in 2017-18. He is currently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to a four-year $154 million contract.

Durant, on the other hand first earned over $30 million per year with the Golden State Warriors. His current deal with the Brooklyn Nets, worth $118 million, earning is $41,063,925 yearly. After his contract has been finalised, people have compared Hayward with the other two – who have won multiple championships for the team they signed with.

Had heard Gordon wanted out for a long time but it was always assumed he’d take less for an average annual salary than the $34m option.



CHA basically kept him close to the option and added three years. CHA just signed one of the worst contracts of free agency. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 21, 2020

While the Hornets (who also have LaMelo Ball on their team now) will surely benefit from Hayward and his experience on their team, he might not be what they need in the long run. Hayward, playing for 10 years in the NBA, averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Even though the Hornets might not be hailed as title contenders starting next years, Hayward's experience can help younger players sharpen their game.

Boston has signed and traded Gordon Hayward and two future second-round picks to Charlotte for a conditional future second-round pick. Celtics also receive a trade exception. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2020

