LeBron James Warned By Fan To Watch His Mouth After Swearing Loudly, Watch Video

NBA players have always known for showing their love for their fans, who support them and their team while they play on the court. They have sometimes shown their generosity by gifting their apparel to fans. Recently James gave his shoes to a young fan after signing them during the Lakers vs Jazz game.

NBA: LeBron James uses cuss word, fan shows displeasure

@WorldWideWob LeBron checks out with his third foul, swears loudly and gets told to watch his mouth by someone’s mother pic.twitter.com/xhY7VoIRFx — Max Burford (@mkfburford) December 9, 2019

While James has been known for his generosity off the court, he is completely in a beast mode when he takes the court. During the recent against Minnesota Timberwolves, James struggled for game time due to foul trouble. During one such incident, he showed his displeasure as he headed to the bench after committing his third foul.

James was seen using cuss words loudly while venting out his frustration. However, a fan wasn’t happy after hearing LeBron’s words and told him to watch his mouth. James chipped in with 32 points and 13 assists of his own and Alex Caruso added 16 points coming off the bench.

NBA: Timberwolves vs Lakers highlights

Lakers star Anthony Davis dropped 50 points against Minnesota Timberwolves who had no answer to his onslaught as Lakers breezed past their opponents 142-125. Overall, the Lakers outshot Minnesota 58.5% to 51.8% from the field. They committed just 10 turnovers compared to 15 from the Timberwolves. The hosts also outrebounded their opponents 41-33. For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins led the line with 19 points each. Josh Okogie finished with 18 points and Robert Covington added 16 of them.

