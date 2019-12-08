LeBron James Is The 'fakest' Guy In The NBA, Says Actor Michael Rapaport

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stole headlines after he got away with one of the most blatant travels on Wednesday. James’ actions caused a stir in the media, with many including actor Michael Rapaport criticising the player.

Also Read: LeBron James Accidentally Knocks Down Courtside Vendor; Wins Hearts For Apologising

LeBron James gifts his sneakers to a fan during an NBA game.

The Los Angeles Lakers were holding a significant lead against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter, and LeBron James was on the bench. Considering the score at the time, he was most likely done for the night. James decided to sign his sneakers and gift them to a young fan in attendance which is something that James has done countless times in the past.

A King on and off the court. #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/TKp0LsVnmO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2019

Also Read: Satnam Singh Bhamara, First Indian To Play In NBA, Fails Dope Test & Is Suspended: Report

Micheal Rapaport calls LeBron James 'the fakest guy in NBA'

Kyle Kuzma would later come up with back to back blocks in the quarter on Utah Jazz backup centre Tony Bradley. LeBron James can be seen celebrating on the court in his socks. The Utah Jazz broadcast team of Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring sounded off on it with evident frustration. After the incident where LeBron can be seen celebrating without any shoes went viral, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport slammed LeBron James stating that he is a fake G.O.A.T and that he doesn’t respect the game. Rapaport posted a video on Twitter calling out James and brutally criticised him for his lack of respect for the opposition.

Also Read: Lakers Vs Trail Blazers Highlights: LeBron James Trumps Carmelo Anthony In Lakers' Win

"What is going on here? That's some disrespect right there. Please."



The Utah Jazz announcer didn't appreciate shoeless LeBron celebrating on the court. pic.twitter.com/2o4n2VDqyC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 5, 2019

LeBron James is a passive aggressive Phony who’s absolutely More Than An Athlete!!!!

New @iamrapaport is Live#FakeGoat pic.twitter.com/PgVGHu3y8h — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 5, 2019

LeBron James responds to Michael Rapaport's criticism

On Thursday, LeBron James responded to the criticism via an Instagram post. He wrote that he responds to criticism by putting a smile on his face. He added that such things cannot stop him from achieving the purpose of his life.

Also Read: LeBron James Gets Away With Astonishing Travel Against Jazz; NBA Fans Go Nuts