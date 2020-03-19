LeBron James Quarantine Experience Shared By Lakers Star Himself On Instagram

The Los Angeles Lakers were asked to test themselves for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days as they were the last team to play the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and three Nets players tested positive for the virus this Wednesday. Lakers star LeBron James, who is known to share various moments of his life on social media, took to Instagram and shared the LeBron James quarantine experience with his fans.

LeBron James quarantine: Lakers star shares the LeBron James quarantine experience

LeBron James quarantine experience

In his video, the Lakers star talks about the LeBron James quarantine experience, as he also films his wife. He showed off his untrimmed beard, comparing his looks to Tom Hanks in his movie Castaway. James complained about not being able to visit his barber, which is why he has an unkempt beard. His wife was also in the video as she cut her hair at home, after which James smiled and said one does what they need to do. He added another story after a few minutes later, where Savannah James showed off her new haircut.

Tom Hanks coronavirus

While James compared himself to Tom Hanks' character in Castaway, the 63-year-old American actor was one of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson, tested positive on the same day as Rudy Gobert. Both of them are now out of treatment and self-quarantining in Australia.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Brooklyn Nets statement

The Nets' statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Kevin Durant coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Kevin Durant, along with three other Brooklyn Nets players, tested positive on March 17 (March 18 IST), while Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood suffered the same fate a day after the suspension. Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive for COVID-19, after which the NBA decided to suspend the ongoing season.

