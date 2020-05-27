LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Quarantine Beards Still Going Strong Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NBA star LeBron James, along with athletes like NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger are few of the many players who have let their beards grow during the quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. James keeps sharing updates on his beard, while the Aaron Rodgers beard keeps growing. Roethlisberger also made headlines for shaving his beard, for which he also criticized by the Pennsylvania Governor.

LeBron James beard during the quarantine

"Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

LeBron James beard was shaved by Savannah James

LeBron James first quarantine update in March came a few days after the NBA suspension on March 11. James showed off his slightly unruly beard, comparing his looks to Tom Hanks in his movie Castaway. James complained about not being able to visit his barber, which is why he had an unkempt beard. In his recent Instagram story, the 35-year-old Lakers star shared a video of his wife trimming his beard, saying that he has had enough and has lost his mind.

Aaron Rodgers beard during the quarantine

Let's catch up on how @AaronRodgers12 looks like during the quarantine. pic.twitter.com/5y90OdiS2x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 22, 2020

Updates on the Aaron Rodgers beard was shared by the NFL star himself via his Instagram account. Like James, Rodgers was also compared to Tom Hanks by his fans. Christopher Oldstone-Moore, who studies gender and hair at Wright State University, stated that growing a beard can be 'a sort of declaration of fortitude and heartiness' as someone tries to prove they are tough and can withstand adversity.

Ben Roethlisberger shave

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also shaved, though many fans commented that he should not have. Roethlisberger had missed most of the 2019 NFL season due to his elbow injury and had stated that he would not shave till he would be able to throw a pass to one of his teammates. On Monday, the Steelers shared a video of Roethlisberger passing to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer.

Deions Anders beard during the quarantine

Other athletes sporting the quarantine beard

Alex DeBrincat has shaved his quarantine beard. Photos from his Instagram story. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/2A1xPvzMvU — Brandon Cain (@brandonmcain) May 22, 2020

Full beard and hair Ryan Fitzpatrick, who says he hasn’t been able to get a haircut since they shut barbershops down.



“The neck hair is crazy. I’m glad you can’t see it.” pic.twitter.com/zWg9PQihcy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 21, 2020