LeBron James To Launch 5-year-old Daughter Zhuri's New YouTube Channel On Jan 1, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James announced the launch of his daughter Zhuri's show and YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri. Zhuri, who is called as 'princess Zhuri Nova' by LeBron, will post original content on her channel starting January 1, 2020. They also uploaded a small introduction video on 'All Things Zhuri', where the 5-year-old introduces her family and her life, asking people to subscribe and stay tuned for a video. LeBron James, Savannah James, Bronny James and Bryce James feature in the video along with their bulldog Indigo.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James' daughter Zhuri to launch her own YouTube channel

She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess 👸🏾Zhuri Nova 💫 through her eyes ❤️❤️ All Things Zhuri coming soon‼️ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang👑https://t.co/7p5fc3dLYa — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2019

In his posts, LeBron James informs his followers that Zhuri will be starting the year with a 'bang' by starting All Things Zhuri. He asked his followers to follow Zhuri's channel and social media accounts. After James' posts, the channel had 4000 subscribers in a matter of few minutes. Currently, All Things Zhuri has 11.9k subscribers. Previously, Zhuri had appeared on her mother's video in which she was seen styling her for a date night. Zhuri dressed her mother in an all-black outfit, calling it the 'black explosion'.

Zhuri had also gone viral when she listened to the Frozen soundtrack with James and also hilariously driving him out of her room. LeBron James posted a few hours before the Clippers vs Lakers game on Christmas. Lakers lost the game 106-111 to the Clippers.