LeBron James Does Not Wish To Pay For His Birthday Party; Anthony Davis Won't Gift Him

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned 35 on December 30. James is currently playing his 17th NBA season. During an interview after the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center, James said that he does not have any particular birthday wish as he not that type of a person. When asked about his birthday party, LeBron James said that he does not want one because he has to pay for his own birthday party. James said that he will have one, but he does not wish for it.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James does not wish for a birthday party because he has to pay for it

Anthony Davis clearly didn’t listen to LeBron’s birthday wish 😂 https://t.co/EojCMa0Nz3 pic.twitter.com/mgxUCeXcx2 — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) December 30, 2019

LeBron had one simple birthday request for Anthony Davis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nAjgrVGFdA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 30, 2019

During the post-game interview, Anthony Davis admitted that he does not have a gift for James. He then turned to LeBron James and asked if he wants a birthday gift. James replied sarcastically and said he wants Davis to get out of his face as a birthday gift. James also thinks he is not 35 yet. According to the NBA star, he is not 35 as he lives in LA and not back at home. James also believes that him being where he is is a blessing, as he can do what he loves every day while also spend time with his family.

Davis also spoke about LeBron James turning 35. According to James Lakers teammate, James being able to play how he does is brilliant. James also works on his gameplay and his body regularly which is visible while he plays, Davis told the reporters. Alex Caruso also stated that James birthday gift would be the NBA championship. James is currently averaging at 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game.

