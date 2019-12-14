Lakers Vs Heat Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Shatter Heat's Home Winning Streak

The LA Lakers ended Miami Heat's winning streak at home by defeating them in a 113-110 thriller on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). The match took place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA. Anthony Davis posted a game-high 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James also scored a double-double with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 pts) and Avery Bradley (10 pts) also scored in double digits. Jimmy Butler was the top-scorer for the Heat with 23 points. Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in with 17 points coming off the bench. Kelly Olynyk (15 pts), Kendrick Nunn (16 pts) and Bam Adebayo (12 pts) also scored in double digits. The Lakers are now tied for the best record in the NBA (23-3) with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also read | Luka Doncic is better than what LeBron James was at the age of 20, claims analyst

Lakers vs Heat highlights: The LA Lakers snap Miami Heat's home winning streak

Also read | Lakers record best start since 1985-86 season, thanks to LeBron James, Anthony Davis duo

With this win, the LA Lakers extended their winning streak on the road to 13. This is also the 8th time the Lakers have overcome a 10-point deficit to score a win. Butler got the last shot after knocking over James but missed his last three-pointer. The Heat appealed for a foul, but the call was not made.

Also read | Lakers vs Magic: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to 5th straight win

The Lakers scored 50 rebounds throughout the game. Caldwell-Pope missed his free throw with 8 seconds remaining on the clock, which kept the Heat trailing within 2 points. However, the Heat could not get the rebound. Caldwell-Pope scored the next free throw, which increased the Lakers' advantage to 3 points. The Lakers were trailing by 14 in the first half. James' three-pointer with 8:21 left in the Q3 levelled the score at 65. The Heat then called for a timeout, as they had a 10-point lead around 3 minutes earlier. Davis then scored a three-pointer to put the Lakers in the lead. The Lakers further scored back-to-back points and extended their lead to 71-65. The Lakers further extended their leave to 11 points, though the Heat made a comeback and reduced the deficit to 2 points.

Also read | LeBron James has a list of people who doubted his Lakers move ahead of NBA season