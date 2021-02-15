Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Confirm Relationship Through Sweet Valentine's Day Post

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have now confirmed their rumoured relationship by making it Instagram official. The two have been linked together for months, though no proper report or statement was made. The rumours gained attention during Devin Booker's stay at the NBA bubble, where Jenner and the Phoenix Suns star were seen interacting on social media.

Devin Booker is confirmed as Kendall Jenner boyfriend?

Valentine's Day seemed to be the best day for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker to announce their relationship to fans on social media. Jenner posted one photo of herself with Booker, both cuddling on the kitchen counter. While both have been private for most of their relationship, this will become the couple's first official photo together – which was shared by either of them.

As per reports – while Jenner is known to keep her private life separate and private – the couple was said to be 'still dating'. The Entertainment Tonight report added that the couple works because they are keeping it simple. The photo shared by Jenner only confirmed the report. As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple is getting closer – Booker aware of how busy the other is.

The couple were spotted while they left the California restaurant together last August, where Kylie Jenner was also seen. Before Booker returned from the NBA bubble, Jenner was also spotted heading to watch one of the Suns' game on TV from an LA spot.

Both Jenner and Booker have been linked together since April 2020, when they were driving down to Sedona for some "much-needed air" during the quarantine. As per a TMZ report, both have been a part fo the same "social circles" from 2018. Before Booker headed to the Orlando bubble, both were also seen at a sushi joint.

They were also seen interacting and flirting on Instagram briefly when Jenner posted a video captioned with a strawberry. Booker commented with an "I like strawberries", to which Jenner responded with multiple strawberries. Their interaction had confirmed fans that the new couple is only keeping their new relationship hidden.

Was Kendall Jenner Ben Simmons ex-girlfriend?

Jenner has previously also dated Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin for some time. On the other hand, Booker has dates Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend – Jordyn Woods. Before her relationship with Booker was in the limelight, several rumours hinted at reconciliation between Simmons and Jenner.

(Image credits: Kendal Jenner Instagram)