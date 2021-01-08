LeBron James SCREAMS "Do You Understand Now?" On Social Media After US Capitol Violence

While LeBron James was not amongst the first group of NBA players and coaches who made their thoughts known on the US Capitol breach, the Los Angeles Lakers star was definitely amongst the ones watching. The 35-year-old has often used his pre-game t-shirts to make his thoughts known, and that was the case again while he entered the Staples Center to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers star followed it up with a statement on social media, summing up the situation as “2 AMERIKKKAS".

LeBron James on US Capitol breach: Lakers star claims there are '2 AMERIKKKAS'

LeBron James has spoken out one day after a mob of supporters in favour of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in Washington. The mob had gathered outside of the Capitol and eventually forced its way through the barricades and into the building while some members entered the legislative chambers and the offices of individual lawmakers. Four people died during the course of Wednesday's Capitol invasion. One woman was shot on the Capitol grounds.

LeBron James made his thoughts known on Thursday with a T-shirt and an Instagram post, both leading with the same question in all caps: “DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?”. His t-shirt also contained a slogan used by the Lakers star in the past, “In memoriam of the countless Black lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice". The LeBron James Instagram post summed up the US Capitol breach as “2 AMERIKKKAS".

DO YOU 🤬🤬🤬🤬 UNDERSTAND NOW???!! I know the answer to that. You still don’t cause no matter what happens you still won’t be judge, looked at crazy, chained, beaten, shot to death cause of the color of your skin!!!! 2 AMERIKKKAS we live in and it was at FULL CAPACITY LIVE IN DIRECT yesterday in our Nations CAPITAL AT THE CAPITAL!! 🤦🏾‍♂️😢😢😢. #IPrayForBetterDaysForMyPeople 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤👑 - LeBron James on Instagram responding to US Capitol breach

LeBron James later took part in a demonstration with Lakers and Spurs players, locking arms at half-court during the national anthem ahead of their game at the Staples Center. The 35-year-old had a day before the Washington chaos expressed his frustration after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided not to charge officer Rusten Sheskey in the August shooting of Jacob Blake. James said that it was a blow to the gut and heart after the shooting had left Blake left paralysed.

