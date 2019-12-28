LeBron James Generously Gifts Ohio State Football Team Headphones

Lakers star LeBron James gifted the Ohio State Football team Beats By Dre headphones before the No. 2 Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl game against the No. 3 Clemson on Saturday (Sunday IST). James is a Beats By Dre spokesperson and partner. Ohio State Football's official Twitter account posted a video of the headphones, which had a note written by James attached to it. They thanked LeBron James and Beats by Dre for giving them the gift.

James wished the team luck in the note and reminded the players that they are playing for a reason. He asked them to enjoy the moment, make the most of it and never settle for anything other than greatness. He ended it with a hashtag '#GoBucks'. The Beats by Dre headphones are wireless and retail at over ₹20,000.

Thank you @KingJames for the holiday gift of @beatsbydre, but more importantly, the motivational words that came with it ‼️ We always appreciate your support!#GoBucks #ToughLove pic.twitter.com/M3tD1lAFoO — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 27, 2019

This is not the first time LeBron James has gifted Ohio State Football team with headphones. James, who is a fan of Ohio State Football and Akron native, gave the team headphones before the National Championship game in January 2015. He also made sure that there would be no violation of any rules after the players accept the headphones.

The Buckeyes' game against Clemson will start at 8:00 PM EST on Saturday (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST). LeBron James and the Lakers, on the other hand, will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). James is currently averaging 25.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and a career-high 10.2 assists per game this season. The LA Lakers have now lost four straight games, but are still leading the Western Conference with a 24-7 win-loss record.

