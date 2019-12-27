LeBron James Fulfils Dying Fan's Wish At Clippers Vs Lakers On Christmas Day

The last two weeks may not have been the best time to be a Lakers fan. For a 17-year-old avid Lakers fan battling an aggressive form of cancer, however, the Lakers' four consecutive losses did little to scratch the glossy vintage of their prestige. On Christmas day, Lakers star LeBron James made it his duty to fulfil the 17-year-old's dying wish at the Staples Center.

This is 17-year-old Corey Groves. He was diagnosed with stage four sarcoma cancer this year. As a lifelong Lakers fan living in Canada, his dying dream was to come to Staples Center and meet LeBron James. Well, that happened today for Corey at the team’s walk through. Tremendous pic.twitter.com/yJf8OYjQ8e — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 25, 2019

NBA: LeBron James fulfils dying fan's wish on Christmas day

Corey Groves is the fan in question. Groves is suffering from stage-four sarcoma cancer and was given a year to live by his doctors. With a year left to live, Corey Groves' dying wish was to meet Lakers star, LeBron James. Thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, Corey Groves' wish was fulfiled at the Staples Center on Christmas Day.

Corey Groves was granted a wish from the Children's Wish Foundation earlier this year. Being an avid Lakers fan, Groves wished for a meet with LeBron James. While the Children's Wish Foundation did arrange for Groves to witness the Lakers vs Clippers game, they weren't able to get Corey Groves a meeting with LeBron James. That was when Nav Bhatia came in. Bhatia visited Groves at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario. On meeting Corey Groves, Nav Bhatia assured him that he would, in fact, meet LeBron James on Christmas. While the Lakers may not have won on the night, Corey Groves did get to meet his idol during the pre-game warmups.

