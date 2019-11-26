The Debate
LeBron James Had A Hilarious Reaction To Richard Jefferson's Knicks Diss

Basketball News

LA Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the hilarious response made by former teammate Richard Jefferson in reply to New Yorks Knicks' tweet on social media.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James-led LA Lakers made their way to a comprehensive win against San Antonio Spurs to make it 15-2 this season. That is the Lakers’ best start in the NBA as they continue to go from strength-to-strength in the national league. However, King James also made headlines after his hilarious reaction to a tweet from former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate - Richard Jefferson.

Also Read | LeBron James Guides Lakers To Win Vs Spurs, Makes History With 12,000 Field Points

LeBron 'King' James stars as Lakers outplay Spurs

Also Read | LeBron James Hilariously Farts At Fans After They Ask For Autograph: Watch Video

LeBron reacts hilariously to former Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson's Knicks joke

Richard Jefferson made the above statement while acting as the Brooklyn Nets' analyst on the YES Network. The retired NBA star spoke about how he would rather retire than sign a contract with the New York Knicks. That started a whole new controversy in itself as the New York Knicks joined in with a response to Jefferson's claims.

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: D'Angelo Russell on Chicago Bulls' list to bolster roster

New York Knicks issue statement on Twitter

Also Read | Luka Doncic downplays comparisons with Houston Rockets' James Harden as

NBA legend Lebron James has LMFAO moment

Richard Jefferson hit back with another hilarious comeback which left netizens laughing. Lakers star LeBron James reacted hilariously to the tweet made by former Cavaliers teammate - Richard Jefferson. We hope to see more of this banter in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Watch LeBron James applaud Kevin Durant's moves while the All-Star continues rehab

