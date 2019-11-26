LeBron James Had A Hilarious Reaction To Richard Jefferson's Knicks Diss

LeBron James-led LA Lakers made their way to a comprehensive win against San Antonio Spurs to make it 15-2 this season. That is the Lakers’ best start in the NBA as they continue to go from strength-to-strength in the national league. However, King James also made headlines after his hilarious reaction to a tweet from former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate - Richard Jefferson.

LeBron 'King' James stars as Lakers outplay Spurs

👑 @KingJames drops 33 PTS (4 3PM) and 14 AST to lead the @Lakers to their 8th-straight win and an NBA-best 15-2 record! #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/a6fFWdkzlP — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2019

LeBron reacts hilariously to former Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson's Knicks joke

"Knicks? No, I'll retire. That's why I retired, they were the one team that offered me a job."



Richard Jefferson said he knew his time in the league was up when the Knicks were the only team that wanted him. pic.twitter.com/OnH2sYTOUE — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2019

Richard Jefferson made the above statement while acting as the Brooklyn Nets' analyst on the YES Network. The retired NBA star spoke about how he would rather retire than sign a contract with the New York Knicks. That started a whole new controversy in itself as the New York Knicks joined in with a response to Jefferson's claims.

New York Knicks issue statement on Twitter

For clarification purposes, it is not true that the New York Knicks offered Richard Jefferson a contract in either the summer of 2018 or 2019. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 25, 2019

NBA legend Lebron James has LMFAO moment

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!!! Man I love you @Rjeff24 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 25, 2019

Richard Jefferson hit back with another hilarious comeback which left netizens laughing. Lakers star LeBron James reacted hilariously to the tweet made by former Cavaliers teammate - Richard Jefferson. We hope to see more of this banter in the coming weeks.

