LeBron James Guides Lakers To Win Vs Spurs, Makes History With 12,000 Field Points

LeBron James continues his great form on the court helping his side Los Angeles Lakers beat San Antonio Spurs 114-104 to win their 15th game of the NBA season. LeBron James's current form helped him score 13 straight points in Q2 to keep the Lakers in the game at the end of the first half. Overall, LeBron James finished the game with 33 points while also providing the offense with 14 assists, but he wasn’t the only key to the win.

Bron chasedown ➡️ Kenny buzzer-beater

While James led the way for Lakers, Anthony Davis also continued to contribute to the team's victory. The power forward scored 19 points in his team's win. Apart from scoring points, Davis also blocked two shots and also had two steals to make his case stronger for Defensive Player of the Year, This win also extended the Lakers’ winning streak to eight games.

For Spurs, their defense has been a massive let down They have a dismal 6-12 record in the NBA's Western Conference so far and have given up triple-digit points in all 18 of their games. After the win over Spurs, James and Lakers will next face New Orleans Pelicans in their next game. The match will also mark the homecoming for Anthony Davis who started his NBA career with the team but recently moved to Lakers to join hands with LeBron James.

LeBron James continues to break records

LeBron James' 33 points game against Spurs helped him become the fifth player in NBA history with 12,000 career field goals made. The 34-year-old also closed in on Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (12,192), who is fourth in the list. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) tops the list ahead of Karl Malone (13,528) and Wilt Chamberlain (12,681).

