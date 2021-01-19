LeBron James Hairline Jokes Resurface Again Online After Space Jam 2 Sneak Peak Releases

LeBron James and his hair have always been discussed by fans, especially this season – where his receding hairline is visible by fans. This time, the four-time NBA champion was being called out and trolled over the Space Jam 2 trailer, where he sports a new hairdo. Fans immediately took to Twitter to make more memes, some wondering where James got his hair from.

LeBron James hairline catches fan's attention after the Space Jam 2 trailer

The teaser – which lasts for seconds – features James and Bugs Bunny. The next shot is of a sparkly beam both stare at. However, the shot that capture James has fans joking about his probably fake hair. Many pointed out that James now has a proper bald spot, wondering why he would try to hide something everyone has seen.

Looks like they used Michaels Secret Stuff on that hairline pic.twitter.com/t1YkvwHQHL — GoodFella FlyGuy (@MikeRogalski5) January 16, 2021

Came here for the hairline comments 🤌🏻 — T (@Tmoney013) January 16, 2021

Dude those special effects are amazing!! I mean LeBron's got a full head of hair here... simply stunning work! — Creed Lewis (@creedix5001) January 16, 2021

That fake ass hair 😂 😆 — Duck Rivers (@RiversDuck) January 16, 2021

Hair is on point — Andrew Mead (@ASAPpanda) January 16, 2021

Earlier, James has also shared a meme which compared his bald spot to a Reese Cup. "One of the funniest [memes] I’ve seen. Hated when my Reese Cup would do that but guess what I still kept it and ate it so," James wrote in an IG story. Most fans reacted positively about the meme comparing James' hair to a Resse cup, happy that the veteran is now sharing jokes.

What is Space Jam 2 release date?

As of now, the movie is set to release in the USA on July 16, 2021. However, the release date is subject to change.

Space Jam 2 cast

Apart from LeBron James as the lead, the movie will feature Don Cheadle as the villain which James will fight. Sonequa Martin-Green will play Savannah James, while Ceyair J. Wright will play James' son. Earlier, there were also rumours about Bronny James actually playing a part in the movie. WNBA players like Diana Taurasi, Nicole Kornet and Nneka Oqwumike will also be a part of the movie. The Looney Tunes characters will appear, vocied by their respective voice actors.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)