LeBron James Shares 'excitement' For 'Space Jam' With Snippet, Gives Away Details

LeBron James took fans by surprise as he posted a small snippet from the upcoming Space Jam movie. The basketball player in the snippet can be seen alongside Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Toons squad. The short teaser took fans on a major trip down memory lane as they remembered the first Space Jam film. The clip has already crossed over 3 million likes with fans praising the teaser and the visuals used in the film.

'Space Jam' snippet posted by LeBron James

As the teaser begins, LeBron James and the Looney Toons squad appear to be confused and surprised by what they look at. Soon it is revealed that the Space Jam gang is starting at a huge bright beam of light that seems to be appearing out of nowhere. Later, the teaser cuts and it remains to be seen as to what caused the beam and why the Space Jam gang seems so surprised. The beam came from a friend or a foe, this question remains to be answered when the film finally releases.

LeBron James seemed quite excited to share this snippet with his followers as his caption perfectly encapsulated his joy. The basketball player began by writing "Let’s go" and further wrote that the movie is coming to the fans soon in a few months. He continued to say that he is very excited about the project he has undertaken.

James then wrote that he personally cannot wait for everyone to watch the film. He added a few emojis before closing the caption along with a few hashtags that said "Tunes vs the World". Thus the anticipation and excitement among fans skyrocketed with this short teaser. Fans reacted to the short clip and said that they cannot wait to watch the film as soon as possible. Followers also spoke about the visuals and animation saying that the film simply looks visually appealing and that they love it very much. According to the 92.7 WOBM, the Space Jam: A New Legacy film is all set to release in July. The movie will be released in theatres as well as on the OTT platform, HBO Max.

