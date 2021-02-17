LeBron James Has Scored Double Digits For 1024 Straight Games, Way Ahead Of Michael Jordan

The LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate has dominated the NBA chatter since the former's rise to stardom since being picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA draft. Since then, throughout his 18-year career, James has chased down most of the Chicago Bulls' legend's records over the years, and continues do so while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron at 36 has shown no signs of slowing down, as he looks to help the Lakers retain their NBA title.

LeBron James stats: Lakers star in a league of his own with consecutive double digits streak

The last time LeBron James had failed to score in double digits was on January 5, 2007, when he scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks while playing for the Cavaliers. Since then, LeBron left Cleveland for Miami Heat, won two championships, then returned to the Cavaliers to lift another one, before moving to the Lakers, where he lifted yet another NBA title. Since that eight-point haul, LeBron James has scored in double digits for a staggering 1024 games, a record in the NBA.

The 36-year-old is the only player to have breached the 1000 games mark, with the previous best being Michael Jordan's streak of 866. James' streak includes his latest haul during the win over Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesdany night. The 36-year-old slammed home 30 points, with 13 rebounds and seven assists, as he led the defending champions to a win in the absence of Anthony Davis. James had broken Michael Jordan's record in March 2018 and only has eight single-digit scoring games in his career, with six of them coming in 2003-04.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third at 787 games, followed by Karl Malone at 575. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is fourth on the list, and the only active player within half of LeBron James tally. Durant is 442 games behind LeBron James, equivalent to more than five 82-game NBA seasons. Plus, the Lakers superstar isn't stopping just yet, and is still looking very strong despite turning 36 in December 2020.

James averages 25.7 points per game this season, along with 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. The NBA legend will hope to continue his push when the Lakers welcome Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center. The Nets have NBA's latest Big 3, with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden headlining the act as Brooklyn hope to launch a challenge for the championship.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Twitter)