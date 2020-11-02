LeBron James Impressed With Barack Obama's Cool 3-pointer During Joe Biden's Voting Rally

While on a campaign stop with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden in Flint, Michigan, former President Barack Obama chose to take a break and score an impressive three-pointer. While Obama was ready to leave the gym he was in, he chose to dribble for sometime before making a three-pointer. “That’s what I do!” Obama says in the video, right before he leaves. The video went viral in a few hours, with countless fans and some celebrities replying to Obama. Among many fans was NBA icon LeBron James, visibly impressed by the shot.

LeBron James reacts to Barack Obama basketball skills

Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾 https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020

"Now you just showing out now my friend," LeBron wrote in reply to Obama's tweet. "That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!". Fans have been getting multiple Obama-James interactions lately, especially with the Presidential elections right around the corner. Both Obama and James have been focusing on voting appeals, working towards working on increasing black voter turnout this year.

Obama even appeared as a virtual fan for the NBA Finals, supporting first-time poll workers and James' More Than a Vote. James has also tamed up with Michelle Obama. The appearance in Michigan was also Obama and Biden's first appearance in 2020, which was after a similar "get-out-the-vote" event in Detroit. As per current polls, Biden is maintaining a lead in Michigan.

The Shop Barack Obama

On Friday (Saturday IST), Obama was a guest on James' HBO Show "The Shop". The two talking about multiple things, even focusing on the league's protest against racial injustice. The NBA's boycott was discussed, which was triggered by Jacob Blake's shooting.

James spoke about they were ready to leave, and were standing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Later, the four-time NBA champion added that he as lucky that he had a friend in the USA's 44th president, who would pick up his call when it was almost midnight, along with NBA icons like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook on call. Obama detailed what advice he gave the players, about using their platform, and being aware that this was not a one-off, and the problem will not be solved overnight.

Barack Obama told LeBron to let Anthony Davis do all the work this season



“I’m not sure he’s getting back on D the first half of the season.” 💀



(🎥 @HBO, @pickuphoop)pic.twitter.com/ImVfRa4EAE — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 31, 2020

(Image credits: Barack Obama Twitter, AP)