LeBron James Spices Up Lakers Vs Thunder Game With Sarcastic 'defense' Comment To Referee

Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a roll, having won 12 games in the season so far. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been leading the charge for the team so far this season. On Thursday, the Lakers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107. James registered yet another triple trouble and also etched his name in record books against every single team in the league. However, the match will also be memorable for some time with LeBron James having a funny exchange with the referee during the game.

Welcome to a club of one, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/eoFCK2qWA6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

Also Read: LeBron James Dubs Kobe Bryant’s Daughter As One Of The Greatest Female Players

LeBron James message to the referee

During the course of the game, King James was caught on camera having a funny exchange with referee Marc Davis after he was called for a foul. The video of the incident was captured by a fan sitting courtside.

Also Read: LeBron James Hilariously High-fives Himself After Being Left Hanging By Dwight Howard

Speaking to the referee, James said that he knows that the officials can see that he hasn’t been playing defense since the last couple of years, but this is a new year and a new season.

Also Read: LeBron James Becomes First Player In History To Score Triple-double Against Every NBA Team

Through the conversation, James was hitting back at critics who were saying that he’s “washed” and that he no longer takes defense seriously by telling the referee about his renewed focus this season. Some critics have even gone as far as to say that now that the Lakers have traded for Anthony Davis, he has a reason to try on defense.

Also Read: Warriors Fall To Worst NBA Defeat Vs Mavericks Since The 1973 Loss Against The Lakers

LA Lakers have been an all-round team this year. With the arrival of Davis, the team is getting help on both offense and defense, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard have been effective as well. Kyle Kuzma, who has been coming from the bench, has also been good but needs to put in more work on the defensive end.