Kevin Durant Disses LeBron James After Fan Suggests King James Is The GOAT Over Jordan

While Brooklyn Nets are currently playing at the NBA bubble, Kevin Durant is still sidelined after his 2019 Achilles injury. This week, Durant was spotted shopping for sneakers with some Cool Kicks members. While at the store, the 31-year-old NBA star interacted with a fan, who stood firm in his belief that Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James is the NBA's greatest of all time.

Kevin Durant reacts to fan to calling LeBron James the GOAT

"That’s crazy."



(🎥 @Coolkicksla ) pic.twitter.com/1dkIHJApSN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 12, 2020

While Durant was about to make his way to the checkout, a fan from the store spoke about playing in an AAU game where Durant was also present. The Cool Kicks members then asked him to tell Durant who they think is the greatest basketball player of all time. The fan replied with LeBron James' name, which left the two-time NBA champion unimpressed. While Durant did not stay for long before checking out and leaving, he dropped a "that's crazy" in reply.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan NBA GOAT debate

Durant is among the many players to have commented on the never-ending LeBron James vs Michael Jordan NBA GOAT debate. Many chose James as the best player in the NBA since Jordan retired, with most claiming that James' statistical dominance makes him the GOAT over Jordan. Durant has faced James three times during the NBA Finals – once with OKC Thunder and twice with the Golden State Warriors. While Durant has one less NBA championship than James, he did outperform James while with the Warriors, which earned him his two Finals MVP awards.

Last September, Durant was the one who stated that no one player can get the GOAT tag, even questioning if it matters while considering the bigger picture. Durant further spoke about how being the GOAT does not motivate him. In April, Draymond Green was on the All The Smoke podcast, where he spoke about Durant's attitude after the 2017 NBA Finals. As per Green, Durant changed after James was still considered the NBA's best player even though he got the best of LeBron.

While the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate has been going on for years, Durant is not the only player to have chosen Jordan over James. According to a poll conducted by The Athletic among 2019 NBA players where they answered various equations about the two GOATS, 73 percent chose Jordan, while 11.9 percent went with James. A total of 10.6 percent picked late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Retired legends like Magic Johnson have also chosen Jordan as their GOAT. While Magic Johnson complimented James, he added that he has to win a few more NBA championships to be on Jordan's level.

Kevin Durant vs James Harden

While Durant was at the store, people also debated about Durant and James Harden. Both played for the OKC Thunder, and are considered two of the most efficient scorers in today's game. Both made it to the 2012 NBA Finals against James' Miami Heat. Durant averaged 30.6 points per game that series, while Harden scored 12.4 per game in the five-game series. While Harden was less efficient back then, the Rockets star is currently the leading NBA scorer with a 34.3 points per game average this season. Durant, who also contracted COVID-19 during the NBA hiatus, is expected to make his comeback during the 2020-21 season.

(Image credits: AP)