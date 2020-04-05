LeBron James Keeps Fans Entertained Via TikTok Videos, Not Afraid Of 'looking Like A Fool'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been keeping his fans entertained on social media ever since the NBA season was suspended on March 11. LeBron James, along with his kids Bryce and Bronny James, has been posting videos on TikTok as well. While many fans have found LeBron James' videos funny, many thought they have made the two-time NBA MVP look like a fool. However, James took to Twitter and addressed the issue, not bothered when he was being called one.

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James does not mind being called a fool for using TikTok

TikTok/kids + me = me looking like a damn fool! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2020

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James kids dance along with him in his Instagram video

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James dances to new TikTok filter on Bryce James' Instagram

LeBron James' first TikTok video surfaced when he appeared on his son Bryce's TikTok as he danced with his son. Since then, though James does not have his own TikTok, he has often made appearances with his family. After the NBA suspension, he even posted a video of the James family learning a TikTok dance on his Instagram account. He even tweeted about using the kid's TikTok, accepting that it might make him look like a 'damn fool'.

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James dances with son for his TikTok account

