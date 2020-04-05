The Debate
LeBron James Keeps Fans Entertained Via TikTok Videos, Not Afraid Of 'looking Like A Fool'

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been keeping his fans entertained through his social media ever since the NBA season was suspended on March 11.

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been keeping his fans entertained on social media ever since the NBA season was suspended on March 11. LeBron James, along with his kids Bryce and Bronny James, has been posting videos on TikTok as well. While many fans have found LeBron James' videos funny, many thought they have made the two-time NBA MVP look like a fool. However, James took to Twitter and addressed the issue, not bothered when he was being called one.

Also read | LeBron James makes fun of his own Kawhi Leonard-style laugh on Instagram live session

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James does not mind being called a fool for using TikTok

Also read | LeBron James more worried about Bronny James' school than possibility of Knicks draft

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James kids dance along with him in his Instagram video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#JamesGang👑 Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 AYYYEEEE!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James dances to new TikTok filter on Bryce James' Instagram

LeBron James' first TikTok video surfaced when he appeared on his son Bryce's TikTok as he danced with his son. Since then, though James does not have his own TikTok, he has often made appearances with his family. After the NBA suspension, he even posted a video of the James family learning a TikTok dance on his Instagram account. He even tweeted about using the kid's TikTok, accepting that it might make him look like a 'damn fool'. 

Also read | LeBron James unsure about playing with son Bronny James in NBA because of his sore body

LeBron James TikTok: LeBron James dances with son for his TikTok account

Also read | LeBron James kids: Bronny James might be able to surpass LeBron James, says Magic Johnson

First Published:
