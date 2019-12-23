Bronny James Might Be Able To Surpass LeBron James, Says Magic Johnson

According to NBA legend Magic Johnson, LeBron James' son Bronny James will end up playing better than LeBron James. While talking to a sports magazine, Johnson suggested that Bronny could end up surpassing his father. However, Johnson also added that will be a significant task. In the interview, Johnson says that Bronny James passing James is something people hope for. Someone as talented as LeBron usually passes the talent on. The way Bronny is playing right now, Magic Johnson is sure he will be as good as LeBron James, or maybe even better. Johnson even called LeBron the current MVP of the league.

Bronny James is currently a freshman and playing for his high school Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. According to NBA reports, Bronny has shown impressive poise and feel for the game at his age. He is extremely focused on his game and is energetic. Reports also say that Bronny was better than LeBron James was at his age. Nevertheless, surpassing James will be a monumental task for Bronny James.

What a moment for Bronny and LeBron 🙏



Bronny won game MVP in Sierra Canyon's win over his dad's alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. pic.twitter.com/Lt20PyZwEt — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

LeBron James recently attended his son's high school game. Bronny scored 15 points against James' alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James also returned with the MVP trophy.

