LeBron James, Kylian Mbappe Release Iconic Chosen 2 LeBron 18 And Nike Mercurial

LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe have come out together to celebrate each other's prolific achievements in their latest collaboration with Nike. The duo had hinted to the linkup just days before the January 7 release, by swapping profile pictures on Instagram. The new Nike Mercurial celebrates the relationship between the two athletes and their shared goals of giving back to the communities they were raised in.

Also Read: Bronny James Might Be Actively Posting Online Through Secret TikTok Account

Nike officially release LeBron and Mbappe collaboration on The Chosen 2

Confirming the previous leaks, Nike launched 'The Chosen 2' collaboration on January 7th, celebrating the success of LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe. According to HypeBeast, the pack features two silhouettes, the LeBron 18 and the Mercurial football boot, both of which have been given a reboot inspired by the idea of duality and parallel paths. The Chosen 2 LeBron 18 is dressed in a black Knitposite 2.0 upper with a translucent sole featuring a special LeBron x Kylian graphic on the heel.

Also Read: Giannis Reacts On US Capitol Violence: "I Cannot Imagine My Kid Going Through What I See"

Nike announces The Chosen 2 pack, which highlights the relationship between LeBron James and soccer star Kylian Mbappé and the impact they are having on the next generation. They'll drop on 1/9. Nike will also donate to Mbappe’s foundation IBKM and LeBron James Family Foundation. pic.twitter.com/stWuoXphjJ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 6, 2021

The shoe also has an air system on the tongue bragging each of their logos, a twin Swoosh on the forefoot and sock liners and a basketball x football graphic. A number of details are repeated on the Nike Mercurial, which is emphasised by a special pattern and features hints of black and silver with a lustrous finish. The “Chosen One” logo is used on the front of the toe, while the double Swoosh branding features prominently. The collaboration is the celebration of two homegrown heroes in their own right, with LeBron's rise from the streets of Akron while Mbappe made his name in football rising from the suburbs of Paris.

Official images of the upcoming Kylian Mbappé x Nike LeBron 18 pic.twitter.com/Qv6KlDymVC — SNKR_TWITR (@snkr_twitr) January 2, 2021

Also Read: LeBron James Receives Death Threat From NBA Fan For February Game Vs Brooklyn Nets

“LeBron is a unique champion and I have the deepest respect for him on, but also off the court. He is an inspiration to me. From Akron to Paris, we are both taking action to move the lines in our society and offer a better world to the younger generation. I truly hope our common message will have a strong social impact and this is just the beginning of our stories," said Mbappe of the collaboration with LeBron James. The Lakers star echoed the same sentiments and said, “No matter where I go in the world, I will always be just a kid from Akron. And I will always use my platform and do everything I can to uplift and empower the kids coming up after me. It’s about creating real, tangible change, and always leaving a place better than you found it".

Also Read:NBA Scores: 76ers Weather Beal Storm, Giannis Leads Bucks' Surge, PG Clips Curry's Wings

(Image Courtesy: Mbappe, Lakers Twitter)