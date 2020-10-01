Last Updated:

LeBron James And Lakers Spearhead NBA Restart Jersey Sales, Mavericks' Luka Doncic Follows

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' first NBA final in six seasons, the LeBron James and LA Lakers NBA restart jersey sales have reached the No.1 rank.

As the NBA Finals begin, the league announced jersey and merchandise sale numbers after games resumed at the Orlando bubble. The results, as per the NBA, are based on the sales at the NBA Stores site from July 30 to September 28. Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, who will be competing in the finals, lead the jersey and team merchandise sale numbers, followed by Luka Doncic and James' teammate Anthony Davis. 

NBA restart jersey sales: List of top 15 most popular NBA player jerseys                   

  1. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers                         
  2. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks                               
  3. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers                        
  4. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics                                   
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks             
  6. Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors                     
  7. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets                                   
  8. Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers                     
  9. Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers                                   
  10. Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat                                     
  11. Kemba Walker – Boston Celtics       
  12. Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets                       
  13. Russell Westbrook – Houston Rockets
  14. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
  15. Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies      

NBA restart jersey sales: Lakers jersey sale tops Celtics, Bulls

  1. Los Angeles Lakers
  2. Boston Celtics
  3. Chicago Bulls
  4. Miami Heat
  5. Golden State Warriors
  6. Toronto Raptors
  7. Dallas Mavericks
  8. Milwaukee Bucks
  9. Portland Trail Blazers
  10. Denver Nuggets 

Luka Doncic jersey reaches No. 2 in NBA restart jersey sales

James, unsurprisingly, leads the jersey sales. At 35, the four-time NBA MVP is probably the most popular player in the league and even gained the maximum number of votes for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which happened in February. At the bubble, James is playing his 10th NBA final, determined to win the Lakers their 17th NBA title. 

Luka Doncic follows James, earning his highest jersey sales ranking this time around. Doncic, averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per games, broke multiple records during the 2019-20 season. According to the NBA, Butler has returned to his highest sale ranking since the 2018-19 season. The Heat, who will be facing the Lakers in the NBA Finals, make the top five in jersey sales for the first time since the James-led Heat in 2014. 

The Bulls and Raptors are the only two teams on the merchandise list despite not having a player in the top ten jersey sale list. The Warriors and their star Steph Curry occupy the No.5 and No.6 spots respectively, despite a poor regular-season performance. While the Warriors finished at the bottom of the table, Curry also missed most of the season after his injury in October. Kevin Durant, who was sidelined for the entire season, comes in at seventh. 

