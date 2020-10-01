LeBron James And Lakers Spearhead NBA Restart Jersey Sales, Mavericks' Luka Doncic Follows

As the NBA Finals begin, the league announced jersey and merchandise sale numbers after games resumed at the Orlando bubble. The results, as per the NBA, are based on the sales at the NBA Stores site from July 30 to September 28. Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James, who will be competing in the finals, lead the jersey and team merchandise sale numbers, followed by Luka Doncic and James' teammate Anthony Davis.

NBA restart jersey sales: List of top 15 most popular NBA player jerseys

LeBron James leads the top selling jerseys on https://t.co/XG3YrTVRLz during NBA Restart! 👑 pic.twitter.com/gst4NBctpY — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) September 30, 2020

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat Kemba Walker – Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets Russell Westbrook – Houston Rockets Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies

NBA restart jersey sales: Lakers jersey sale tops Celtics, Bulls

👀 the top selling team merchandise on https://t.co/XG3YrTVRLz during NBA Restart! pic.twitter.com/mMeBTmuEBt — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) September 30, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Portland Trail Blazers Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic jersey reaches No. 2 in NBA restart jersey sales

James, unsurprisingly, leads the jersey sales. At 35, the four-time NBA MVP is probably the most popular player in the league and even gained the maximum number of votes for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which happened in February. At the bubble, James is playing his 10th NBA final, determined to win the Lakers their 17th NBA title.

Luka Doncic follows James, earning his highest jersey sales ranking this time around. Doncic, averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per games, broke multiple records during the 2019-20 season. According to the NBA, Butler has returned to his highest sale ranking since the 2018-19 season. The Heat, who will be facing the Lakers in the NBA Finals, make the top five in jersey sales for the first time since the James-led Heat in 2014.

The Bulls and Raptors are the only two teams on the merchandise list despite not having a player in the top ten jersey sale list. The Warriors and their star Steph Curry occupy the No.5 and No.6 spots respectively, despite a poor regular-season performance. While the Warriors finished at the bottom of the table, Curry also missed most of the season after his injury in October. Kevin Durant, who was sidelined for the entire season, comes in at seventh.

(Image credits: AP)