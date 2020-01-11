Frustrated Luka Doncic Accidentally Rips his Jersey After Missing Fifth Free Throw

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic accidentally ripped his jersey in half during Q2 of the Lakers vs Mavericks game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). Doncic was visibly frustrated and proceeded to pull at his jersey which he ended up tearing. The 20-year-old player continued to play with his torn jersey. Los Angeles Lakers were leading by a massive 75-56 margin in the game. Luka Doncic had just missed his fifth free throw and committed five turnovers. He entered half-time with 14 points and the Lakers had a 21 point lead over the Mavericks.

NBA 2019-20: Watch a frustrated Luka Doncic accidentally rip his jersey after missing fifth free throw

Luka Doncic got frustrated after a missed free throw, so he ripped his jersey pic.twitter.com/hcMqVkpe6l — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks highlights

Season high for points in the first half ☑️@kylekuzma: 21 pts, 5 rebs@KingJames: 19 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts@DwightHoward: 10 pts, 5 rebs pic.twitter.com/j8r7y8EE42 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2020

The Lakers defeated the Mavericks with a massive 129-117 lead. Luka Doncic scored 25 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists for the Mavericks while shooting 42.1% from the ground. The Mavericks struggled with their field goals, shooting only 40.6% from the field as compared to the Lakers, who shot 52.8%. The Mavericks also committed more turnovers than the Lakers. LeBron James scored 35 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, passing Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time field goals list. Kyle Kuzma also scored 26 points for the Lakers, scoring 21 points in the first half itself. Luka Doncic made only 1-of-5 three-point attempts and 8-of-19 free throws, five of which he missed before half-time.

(Image courtesy: SportsCenter Twitter)