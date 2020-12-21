Anthony Davis Denied Teaming Up With Paul George At Pacers For 'selfish Reasons'

If things had played out differently, Anthony Davis could have ended up with the Indiana Pacers with Paul George. However, Davis went on to team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, while George ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, as both players are committed to their respective teams, Davis opens up about the trade, and how he ended up with the Lakers.

Why was the Anthony Davis Pacers deal cancelled?

Anthony Davis on Paul George saying they talked about teaming up on the Pacers: "Paul thing and Indiana was a conversation for sure. It kind of just faded away. I'm not sure what happened on their end. He said that management didn't want to do it whatever..." pic.twitter.com/H66EZ7AG7E — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 20, 2020

Recently, Paul George discussed his Pacers departure, speaking about Davis coming to Indiana, the trade falling apart, and his decision to join the Clippers. This weekend, Davis spoke about the ordeal, and how "it was a conversation". "It kind of just faded away. I’m not sure what happened on their end," Davis explained.

As per Davis, their management did not want to "do it whatever, but it was a conversation". When James and the Lakers spoke about a move to Los Angeles, Davis accepted. "LeBron kind of spoke it into existence, and it happened. Glad it happened for me for selfish reasons," Davis admitted, stating that he wanted to become an NBA champion and do it during his first year at LA.

"I wanted to be a champion and able to do that my first year teaming up with him, but who knows what would’ve happened with Paul in Indiana," Davis wonders. He compliments George, calling him a player tough to guard even today. However, it has been a long time, and Davis speaks about how his career might have been very different.

Anthony Davis Lakers contract details

Official: Anthony Davis has formally agreed to his five-year, $190M deal with the Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. https://t.co/dvRpEb8C0r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Davis has finally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract with the Lakers, a news which was confirmed by his agent Rich Paul. The news of Davis' contract came hours after reports confirmed a two-year, $85 million contract extension for LeBron James, confirming their time with the franchise.

While this deal pays Davis around $190 million over five years, it ensures his time and commitment to Los Angeles. However, the contract includes an early termination option, which can be signed any time he wants to. Earlier, Davis declined the $28.7 million player option the team offered him, working towards a more lucrative and long-term contract. Davis' contract will run through 2025.

(Image credits: Anthony Davis Instagram)