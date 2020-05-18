LeBron James' Media Company To Produce Docu-series On Infamous Astros Cheating Scandal

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal recently made headlines as Houston Astros cheating allegations from 2017 were investigated and manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired for sign-stealing. Now, the Astros sign-stealing story is being made into a docu-series called Sign Language, which will solely focus on the Astros cheating investigation.

Also read | LeBron James media company: LeBron James and Travis Scott collaborate on gift for the 'Class of 2020' for charity

Astros cheating scandal to be made into docu-series by LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted

As per reports, LeBron James' media company Uninterrupted and streaming service Quibi will be teaming up to make Sign Language. The documentary will give an inside look into the scandal and will focus on the fallout. In their press release, Quibi stated that the docu-series will 'transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship, and social media activism'. Two months ago, there were reports about producers Leon Neyfakh and Andre Parsons wanting to have a podcast about the 2017 Houston Astros season, which they intended to make into a series then.

Also read | Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James banked $700 million from Beats by Dre as a 'silent investor'

Maverick Carter, who co-founded Uninterrupted with LeBron James, will be the executive producer along with Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Jason Stein. Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst are reported to direct the series. Sign Language will also come from investigative filmmaking company The Cinemart, who have previously made the documentary Fyre Feud focusing on the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. As of now, no release date or schedule for the docu-series is announced.

Also read | Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James media company hosts 'Graduate Together' to honour 2020 graduating class nationwide

Last year in November, the Major League Basketball launched an investigation regarding the 2017 Astros cheating rumours. Astros pitcher Mike Fiers had revealed certain details about the illegal sign-stealing while talking to The Athletic. The investigation was concluded in January. The MLB fined the team $5 million and suspended manager Hinch and GM Lunhow for a year.

Both were fired after the investigation was released. LeBron James was among athletes to spoke about the scandal, calling out the Astros for cheating and commissioner Rob Manfred for not handling the situation as it should have been.

LeBron James' speaks up about the Houston Astros cheating scandal

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Also read | Astros cheating: LeBron James 'infuriated' over Houston astros sign-stealing scandal ahead of MLB season