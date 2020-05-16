LeBron James And Travis Scott Collaborate On Gift For The 'Class Of 2020' For Charity

Quick links:
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Travis Scott will be collaborating to create a gift for the graduating class of 2020. As the class of 2020 cannot have a regular graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 crisis, many celebrities including LeBron James have taken the initiative to do something special for the students. Before the Travis Scott and LeBron James collaboration was announced, the latter had announced that he will be hosting a graduation ceremony where former US President Barack Obama would be delivering a speech.
Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend, and game changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Class of 2020 Grad shirt for all of you! This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment. It is dropping right now on https://shop.travisscott.com/ and only available through Sunday. All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys. Enjoy this 🔥🔥🔥 and enjoy the show tomorrow night. #StriveForGreatness 🚀 #MoreThanAnAthlete 👑
Travis Scott and LeBron James have come together to make T-Shirts for the graduating class. Scott designed the T-Shirts, which will have the handwritten words 'We're all in this together' written on them along with Uninterrupted and Cactus Jack company logos. The t-shirts are priced at $40.
LeBron James will donate the proceeds to the LeBron James Family Foundation, while Travis Scott will donate to Feeding Texas. James is also going to hold 'Graduate Together', which is a televised commercial-free event for the class of 2020. It will air of ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS and can be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Apart from Barack Obama, celebrities like Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Lena Waithe and Megan Rapinoe will also make an appearance.
.@trvisXX x @uninterrupted 🔥🔥@KingJames & Travis Scott teamed up on a gift for the Class of 2020 🎓 https://t.co/YKoBFWIC3F pic.twitter.com/XQDTUMA9TZ— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 15, 2020
Class of 2020, I told you guys we are working on something special and we have an incredible update…THE GOAT @BarackObama!!! You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family. 🙏🏾 May 16🔥🔥🔥 @GradTogether pic.twitter.com/kQeX6sK9Ml— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2020