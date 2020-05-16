LeBron James And Travis Scott Collaborate On Gift For The 'Class Of 2020' For Charity

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Travis Scott will be collaborating to create a gift for the graduating class of 2020. As the class of 2020 cannot have a regular graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 crisis, many celebrities including LeBron James have taken the initiative to do something special for the students. Before the Travis Scott and LeBron James collaboration was announced, the latter had announced that he will be hosting a graduation ceremony where former US President Barack Obama would be delivering a speech.

LeBron James and Travis Scott collaborate to make a gift for the class of 2020

Travis Scott and LeBron James have come together to make T-Shirts for the graduating class. Scott designed the T-Shirts, which will have the handwritten words 'We're all in this together' written on them along with Uninterrupted and Cactus Jack company logos. The t-shirts are priced at $40.

LeBron James will donate the proceeds to the LeBron James Family Foundation, while Travis Scott will donate to Feeding Texas. James is also going to hold 'Graduate Together', which is a televised commercial-free event for the class of 2020. It will air of ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS and can be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Apart from Barack Obama, celebrities like Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Lena Waithe and Megan Rapinoe will also make an appearance.

LeBron James to host a graduation ceremony