LeBron James 'infuriated' Over Houston Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Ahead Of MLB Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the latest to comment on the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Find out how James and some of the other stars reacted.

LeBron James

The 2020 MLB spring training period is just around the corner. However, the opening weeks of the upcoming season are shrouded with discussions over the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the latest to weigh in on the scandal. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Astros' cheating, admitting that he'd be very furious if someone cheated him out of winning a title. 

LeBron James comments on Astros' sign-stealing 

LeBron James further called out Rob Manfred, demanding the commissioner to take some actions and rectify the situation for 'the sake of sports'. 

Astros cheating: Sign-stealing scandal 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted that the league conducted a thorough investigation over Houston Astros' illegal activities during the 2017 World Series-winning campaign. Astros were subsequently found guilty of a player-driven system, where the franchise used electronic devices to steal opponent signs. 

Manfred handed Astros a $5 million fine while suspending former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and assistant GM Brandon Taubman for a year. However, Rob Manfred reportedly granted players immunity in exchange for their cooperation in the investigation. Also, the MLB opted against stripping Astros' 2017 World Series title, which further infuriated MLB players. 

You can check some of the reaction from other MLB stars like Mike Trout, Yu Darvish and Cody Bellinger.

