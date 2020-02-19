LeBron James 'infuriated' Over Houston Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Ahead Of MLB Season

The 2020 MLB spring training period is just around the corner. However, the opening weeks of the upcoming season are shrouded with discussions over the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the latest to weigh in on the scandal. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to express his frustrations with Astros' cheating, admitting that he'd be very furious if someone cheated him out of winning a title.

LeBron James comments on Astros' sign-stealing

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James Saved People Randomly From Addiction By Putting Them In Rehab: Romeo Travis

LeBron James further called out Rob Manfred, demanding the commissioner to take some actions and rectify the situation for 'the sake of sports'.

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Astros cheating: Sign-stealing scandal

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted that the league conducted a thorough investigation over Houston Astros' illegal activities during the 2017 World Series-winning campaign. Astros were subsequently found guilty of a player-driven system, where the franchise used electronic devices to steal opponent signs.

Also Read | Kemba Walker Nutmegs LeBron James With Behind-the-back Pass To Embiid In NBA All-Star Game

Manfred handed Astros a $5 million fine while suspending former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and assistant GM Brandon Taubman for a year. However, Rob Manfred reportedly granted players immunity in exchange for their cooperation in the investigation. Also, the MLB opted against stripping Astros' 2017 World Series title, which further infuriated MLB players.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Calls Himself The 'Athlete Of The Decade' Over LeBron James

You can check some of the reaction from other MLB stars like Mike Trout, Yu Darvish and Cody Bellinger.

Mike Trout is not happy with the Astros and the punishment they received pic.twitter.com/VDwJCFZXHl — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 17, 2020

Yu Darvish: Astros should be stripped of 2017 title. https://t.co/7MEIYOVris pic.twitter.com/DyUrsJpR84 — theScore (@theScore) February 16, 2020

Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge all spoke out in a major way against the Astros and their cheating scandal and how Manfred handled it.



Arguably the three biggest players in the entire sport are shitting on the Commissioner. Not a good look for him — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) February 18, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James, Anthony Davis Make History, Combine For 65 Points In Win Over Denver Nuggets