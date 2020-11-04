LeBron James ACCUSED Of Only Caring About Himself And His 'image' By Anonymous NBA Star

There has been much debate about when the NBA will start their 2020-21 season. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, the league might not be able to start with fans in attendance, putting them at risk of losing another $1 billion in revenue. However, the league is aiming at a pre-Christmas return, which might help salvage the season's finances. NBA icon LeBron James – who led the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA title – is staunchly against the idea of beginning the season so soon.

Is LeBron James selfish? Anonymous NBA player accuses Lakers icon of thinking about his image

While a December 22 date is a possibility now, an anonymous NBA star has called out LeBron James, stating that the NBA icon is being selfish. As per The Spun, the anonymous star is one of the better-paid players but wants to look out for others. The star stated that sometimes they act like "everyone has a max deal". "We already know due to a lot of reasons the cap is gonna drop and drop big," he said.

He added that the "one-percenters" need to start thinking about the people at the bottom of the table now. The player clarified that he (or anyone) is not disrespecting James' game. “The problem is he is his biggest fan and he needs to start thinking about other people and not just himself and his image.”

According to @ShamsCharania, there is several of star players around the league, including LeBron James, that think the December 22nd date is too soon. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 28, 2020

Previously, it was reported that many players – including James – don't want an early start. This could mainly be for players at the NBA bubble, who last played in October and might not get enough rest. As per the Lakers' Danny Green, James might not even play for a month if the games begin before Christmas. However, reports have discussed that the league should start as soon as possible to prevent excessive revenue loss.

When will the NBA 2020-21 season start?

The NBA wants a shortened 72-game season with the Dec. 22 start, but playing fewer games than that in a potential January start hasn't been raised, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2020

Initially, reports stated that the NBA is aiming for a shortened season, which will wrap up before the Tokyo Olympics next year. However, if they start in January, the league's schedule might coincide with the Olympics. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has also spoken about the possibility of the season starting in December.

(Image credits: AP)