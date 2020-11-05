LeBron James Seeks Akron's Help After "brother" Brandon Weems' Sister Ericka Was Murdered

On Monday, Ericks Weems – sister of Cleveland Cavaliers scouting director Brandon Weems – was found dead in her apartment. She was shot in her own home in Akron, Ohio. NBA icon LeBron James, who is a close friend of Brandon's, took to Twitter to ask for help after the event came to light. The Los Angeles Lakers star pleaded with the people of Akron to help them out, seeking justice for the life lost.

Ericka Weems murder: LeBron James' brother Brandon Weems' sister murdered

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

"My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home," James wrote. He added that their family needs answers to find out who committed the murder and why. The Akron native asked people of his city to work and find out who did such an "awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel". He added a "#Justice4EricaWeems" hashtag at the end, urging people to use the same.

Fans and followers flooded James' comments, offering their condolences. Supporters who resided outside Akron prayed for justice, reaching out to Weems' family in any way they could. Some users, who live nearby, promised to help out in any way they could.

The murder is currently under investigation. While little details are available, Akron's Summit County Medical Examiner has declared her death a homicide, as per The New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield. As of now, the investigators have no suspects and the investigation could go on for some time.

Statement from GM Koby Altman regarding the tragic death of Ericka Weems pic.twitter.com/wJ0rtYZJSw — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 4, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers also released a statement regarding the matter. "The entire Cavaliers organization was saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and full of pain over this senseless act," the team wrote. They offered their condolences to the entire family and the Akron community. The team vowed to be with Brandon through a difficult time, offering any help they can to help bring justice.

Brandon, while talking to Cleveland 5, spoke about his sister. “She just loved and cared about everybody,” he said. “She had the biggest heart. I'm going to miss her dearly." Their father, Darrell Weems Sr, also spoke to Akron Beacon Journal about losing his daughter. “I don't know why anybody would want to hurt her," he said, stating that they became concerned as she did not call them after reaching home.

LeBron James siblings and family

James, 35, is the only child of Gloria James. His father, Anthony McClelland, passed away when he was young. James has one half-brother – Aaron McClelland Gamble – who he is apparently not close with. While James has no other siblings, he is reportedly very close to his friends from Akron, whom he has often been spotted spending time with. Brandon was one of James' teammates while he studied at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

(Image credits: AP)