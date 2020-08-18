LeBron James' New $39 Million LA Mansion Boasts 7 Fireplaces, Pool House & Tennis Court

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly bought his third mansion in Los Angeles. Previously owned by Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of the popular and long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, the mansion was reportedly listed at $39 million. It remains unclear how much LeBron had to fork out in order to buy the Beverly Hills mansion.

The mansion at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr was built in 1934, sitting on a 2.5-acre plot with a living space of over 9,000 square feet. The lavish mansion has a long driveway that opens to a motor court and courtyard. Situated in an area that features a view of downtown LA on one side and the Santa Monica Mountains on the other, the ocean surrounds the rest of the mansion.

Inside details of LeBron James' third property investment in Los Angeles was leaked by business reporter Darren Rovell. According to the leaks, the 3,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a whopping seven fireplaces, a screening room, a lighted tennis court and a separate pool house with two bathrooms.

Among other amenities, the mansion features indoor fountains, skylights and glass-slider walls that open up to reveal unobstructed city views. It also has multiple entertainment areas.

LeBron James has purchased a 13,000-sq foot Beverly Hills property with a pool house with two baths, a lighted tennis court, screening room and seven fireplaces, according to @trdny.



The last price it was listed at was $39 million.

LeBron James net worth, Lakers career

Looking to add a fourth NBA ring to his collection, LeBron James already owns two other homes in Brentwood. Both were purchased before he signed his four-year contract with the Lakers in the summer of 2018. LeBron reportedly spent a combined $44 million in purchasing the two mansions. Purchased in 2015, LeBron's first property in LA features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room, a pool, a cabana and a deck. The second mansion was bought in 2017, a year before he joined the Lakers. It features eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, an elevator, a wine cellar and cigar room, sauna, swimming pool, home theatre and an outdoor barbecue area.

Although unverified, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the LeBron James net worth figure at $480 million. After winning three NBA titles (two with Miami Heat and one with Cleveland Cavaliers), he joined the Lakers in 2018 as a free agent. He reportedly earned around $37.5 million this year as a Laker. The 35-year-old is said to make another $55 million from his numerous endorsement deals.

LeBron averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 and a career-high 10.2 assists during the 2019-20 regular season. He was influential for his team as the Lakers qualified for the NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They will be facing an in-form Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, starting Tuesday, August 18. Despite being the best side in the West, the Lakers did not enjoy the best of form in Orlando. They ended the regular season with a 3-5 record.

(Image Credits: AP, Darren Rovell Twitter)