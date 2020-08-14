LeBron James Finishes Season As NBA's Assists Leader For 1st Time In His 17-year Career

After nearly two decades in the NBA, LeBron James finally finished a regular season as the league's leader in assists. Though the Los Angeles Lakers lost their last seeding game 136-122 against the Sacramento Kings, James finished with 10.2 assists per game for the season. The three-time NBA champion had never averaged double-digit assists before this season.

LeBron James assists: Lakers star ends regular season as NBA assist leader

Prior to the 2019-20 season, James' highest assist average was 9.1 APG during his 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James' game has always focused on finding an open teammate and assisting, even more so during his time with the Lakers. The Lakers have somewhat built their team around the 35-year-old icon's talent with Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green and Avery Bradley on their roster. James reacted to the news on Twitter, pointing to a challenge he took up for averaging double digits in assists this season.

LeBron James assists: James reacts on Twitter after becoming NBA assist leader

Not 1 lie told! You said it and I response was just that! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ak4NmFRywD — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2020

NBA assist leader LeBron James record

This season, the Lakers averaged 25.3 assists per game, indicating that James' was responsible for 40% of the team's assists. According to NBA stats, James has assisted on at least 75 field goals for different teammates this season. During his 17-year-long NBA career, James had previously led the league in field goals (2004-05, 2007-08, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2017-18) two-point field goals (2011-12, 2012-13, 2015-16), free throws (2008-09), points (2017-18) and triple-doubles (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11). Him completing the regular season as NBA assist leader has once again cemented LeBron's claim as one of the best NBA players of all time.

Lakers playoffs scenario

James finished his game against the Kings with 17 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 15 minutes on the court. This season, James is averaging 25.2 points for the Lakers. The Lakers will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since their 2012-13 4-0 playoffs round one loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Along with James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma are key players for the team, since they are without Avery Bradley at the NBA bubble. Depending on which team wins the play-in tournament over the weekend, the Lakers will play Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers during round one.

(Image credits: LA Lakers Twitter – @lakers)