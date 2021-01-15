LeBron James' No-look Three-pointer Earns Him $100, Lakers Star Credits Steph Curry

This week, LeBron James wowed the NBA world – shooting a no-look three during the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-100 victory against the Houston Rockets. Players and fans were in awe of James' shot – something they have never seen him do in his 17-year-long career. However, as per James, the three-pointer turned out to to be a result of an in-game bet.

LeBron James no-look shot: Lakers star credits Steph Curry after his three-pointer

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

In the first quarter, the Lakers secured a 21-point lead over the Rockets, well on their way to defeat them in their second straight game against the team. During the second quarter, with a 45-24 lead, James chose to hit a corner three-pointer. Surprisingly, just after launching the ball, James turned to the bench – which erupted when it made it through the hoop.

In an interview, later on, James credited Curry for the shot. James explained that in the league, Curry has probably done it the maximum number of times. "When you shoot the ball as beautiful and effortlessly and precisely as Steph does, he has the ultimate, ultra-green light to do that,” James said. "Cause 10 times out of nine, it’s going in for Steph".

"10 times out of nine it's going in for Steph."@KingJames paid respect to @StephenCurry30 and his no-look threes: pic.twitter.com/JjbZ72A7dC — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021

What was the LeBron and Schroder bet?

"I told him to bet a Benjamin on it...he turned around and said 'bet'". 😂 Dennis Schröder talks about @KingJames' corner three, the bench's reaction, and more with @LakersReporter. pic.twitter.com/SjnNpIHIzC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 13, 2021

James also spoke about his bet with Dennis Schroder – which he made while making the shot. The latter thought James would not do it, but the four-time NBA champion turned around to seal the deal. “I told him to bet a Benjamin on it, so he shot it,” Schroder said after the game. "It’s just legendary".

LeBron James stats

According to Second Spectrum, LeBron James has allowed opponents to shoot just 30% when he's the contesting defender, by far the best in the NBA. If you up the minimum to 100 FGA, James also ranks 1st in FG pct as the closest defender (36.0%) - on contested or uncontested shots. pic.twitter.com/1Sjn9U9EWN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2021

James is currently leading the Lakers with 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Per ESPN Stats & Info, James has only allowed his opponents to shoot 30% when he is defending – the best in the league. Having won four NBA MVP awards, the 36-year-old is leading conversations for the 2021 NBA MVP award.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors Instagram)