LeBron James Unsurprised With Harden Trade: 'Don't Really Have Too Much Of A Reaction'

James Harden's blockbuster trade to the Brooklyn Nets elicited an explosive reaction from the NBA world. The Houston Rockets fans sent the Rockets No. 13 jerseys to the bin, while the NBA world took to Twitter so they could share their reactions for the deal. Among all those reactions, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remained muted, seemingly unsurprised with Harden's move.

LeBron on Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets

"Trades happen every year. For me, my focus is on what we do here." @KingJames reacts to the reported Harden trade and discusses the #Lakers staying locked in on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/wJlgvTUy8J — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 14, 2021

"Don't really have too much of a reaction. Obviously, trades and things happen every year," James said, unperturbed about Harden joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Brooklyn. James spoke to the reporters after his team's 128-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, reminding everyone that his focus will remain on his game and how he will continue to do better.

"That was the case today," James continued. He explained that trades happened today, and he could not let himself spend his time on that knowing he had to face the Thunder. "So my focus today was on the Thunder."

Anthony Davis also spoke about the Harden trade. "He wanted to play there. We'll see how it goes. I mean, you know, KD and James played together in OKC, and then you add another guy in Kyrie," Davis said, mentioning how Harden finally got to one of his destinations. Davis acknowledged that while they lost some players like Jarret Allen and Caris LeVert – they "look good on paper", and he will be excited to see how it goes once they play alongside each other.

Lakers and Nets title contenders for the 2020-21 title

When Kevin Durant returned after his one-year hiatus after his Achilles injury, the Nets were already being hailed as title contenders in the Eastern Conference. For some, the Durant-Irving duo trumped the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. While many remain unhappy with the Harden trade – no one is denying that Harden, Irving and Durant will be unstoppable together.

For many, the Nets are now rivals for the Lakers – the defending champions. Led by James and Davis, the Lakers have maintained their dominance in the NBA since the 2019-20 season began. Both teams will face each other on February 18 (February 19 IST) at the Staples Center.

(Image credits: AP, James Harden Instagram)