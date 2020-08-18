LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki React To Porzingis' "soft" 3rd-quarter Ejection During Game 1

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis was ejected from his playoffs debut against the Los Angeles Clippers this week. During the Mavericks' 118-110 loss to the Clippers, Porzingis picked up a technical foul after arguing with an official over a clean block with only six minutes remaining in the first half. At the 9:10 mark during the third period, however, Porzingis was tossed out of the game after some back-and-forth with Marcus Morris, which earned both players technical fouls.

Kristaps Porzingis ejected: LeBron James, Dirk Nowitzki and other NBA players take note during Clippers vs Mavs NBA playoffs live game

That ejection is super soft... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 18, 2020

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

No ejection in the playoffs man — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 18, 2020

...you can’t eject him Kristaps for that. Protecting the Mavs best player. That’s bad. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 18, 2020

man yall got to change that!!! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 18, 2020

Porzingis went after Morris after Luka Doncic was called for palming the ball. Morris grabbed Doncic instead of the ball, who attempted to push himself free. Porzingis reached out to push Morris away from Doncic. The latter responded with a push, which earned them both technicals, and Porzingis his first career ejection in his first NBA playoff game.

LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki were two of the first few NBA players to comment on the ejection, unhappy over the ejection since there was a lack of incident. Kevin Love, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jordan Clarkson and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes followed suit and called out the officials for the ejection. Fans also expressed their frustration after the 25-year-old power forward's ejection gave the Clippers a boost to bag the Game 1 victory.

Clippers vs Mavs highlights: Porzingis ejected, Clippers win despite Doncic's record-breaking 42 points

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers efficiently held off Doncic and the Mavericks, especially after Porzingis was ejected. Leonard posted 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul George added 27 points. Marcus Morris chipped in with 19 points for the Clippers. Doncic finished the night with 42 points, becoming the highest scorer in an NBA playoffs debut.

Porzingis and Seth Curry added 14 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr scored 18 points for the Mavs. The Clippers established an early lead with a 10-0 run, which the Mavericks reduced following a 12-0 run in the second quarter. However, the Clippers shortened the Mavericks' advantage to 69-66 by the second half. The Mavericks let their 71-66 lead slip after Porzingis was ejected.

(Image credits: Dallas Mavericks Instagram – @dallasmavs)