Jamal Murray Agrees With Olajuwon About Jordan Being ‘far More Superior’ Than LeBron James

While Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James won his fourth NBA title, he also drew more comparisons to Michael Jordan and resurrected that GOAT debate. While James' fans believed that the title has only strengthed his GOAT status, many opposed this claim by pointing out that Jordan played in a more difficult league – where he managed to win two three-peats and maintain the Bulls' dynasty in the 90s. NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon agrees with the latter half of fans, calling Jordan a far superior player than James.

Jamal Murray agrees with Hakeem Olajuwon's take on LeBron vs MJ debate

While Olajuwon's comments on CNBC drew mixed reactions from fans on social media, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray – who faced James during the Western Conference Finals – seems to agree with Olajuwon's views. The 23-year-old recently liked a tweet which mentioned Olajuwon's comments about James and Jordan being better than the Lakers star.

Olajuwon stated that he does not think it was fair to compare James and Jordan. "Jordan was a far more superior player in a very tough league," Olajuwon stated, before adding that the Bulls legend was also "very creative". Olajuwon faced Jordan in the 90s, winning two consecutive titles when Jordan had retired and was playing baseball.

Fans were far from surprised with the Houston Rockets legend's opinion, as more often than not, players from that era have compared how the league was difficult to play in back then. Both Olajuwon and Jordan were drafted in 1984. The former was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick, while Jordan was picked third.

"When people start comparing LeBron to Jordan, then that's not a fair comparison. Jordan was a far more superior player in a very tough league, and he was very creative."



- Hakeem Olajuwon

(Via CNBC | h/t @Sportando ) pic.twitter.com/Huoax9ApVk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 24, 2020

Olajuwon was the top overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 1984 draft, with Jordan being chosen by the Bulls two picks later. Fans who disagreed with Olajuwon maintained that players from the 90s favour that era. Murray, however, was born in the late 90s and drafted four years ago.

Though the Nuggets lost to the Lakers, Murray put up some of his best performances during the 2020 playoffs. While he has never seen Jordan play live, he played James during the Western Conference finals. He had four 40-plus games in the postseason, including two 50-point games against the Utah Jazz.

Jamal Murray (28 PTS, 10 in 4Q) drops an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 12 AST to lead the @nuggets to the Game 3 win! They look even the WCF on Thursday at 9pm/et on TNT.Jerami Grant: 26 PTS

Nikola Jokic: 22 PTS, 10 REB

LeBron James: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 11 ASTpic.twitter.com/A9zPDEBRkt — NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2020

