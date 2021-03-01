LeBron James Pauses Interview To Greet 'Rival' Steph Curry; Fans Go Wild On Social Media

For years, LeBron James and Steph Curry have been seen as rivals, always coming head to head in the NBA Finals four times. While neither star has openly spoken ill about the other, their dislike has been widely considered to be implied. However, despite countless rumours, the two NBA greats have only shown mutual respect for each other, and the game.

LeBron James interview: Lakers star halts interview to greet Steph Curry

Bron had to pause the interview for Steph 🤝 😁 pic.twitter.com/D6mlb6BmvG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2021

During the Golden State Warriors' 91-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night (Monday morning IST), James paused an ongoing interview to greet Steph Curry. The reporter is asking James about setting the tone early for the game, while King James rises from his seat to meet Curry. While his voice his faint, some fans hear him say 'my All-Star', assuming that James will pick Curry for the All-Star Game this coming weekend.

Some fans loved the interaction, while many spoke about the game. Others are hoping that James gets to pick Curry for the All-Star game. With both stars in the Western Conference his year, fans are excited to see them team-up.

Fans react to LeBron and Steph Curry interaction

Did you pre type this?? No way you did this in 10 seconds — GoPackGO (15-4) Future 2021 Super Bowl Champs (@packernation69) March 1, 2021

Respect for the game — ORTON BURNER (@RandyBurnerAct) March 1, 2021

Paused for his father to come by, how nice — SMH24 (@smh24yt_) March 1, 2021

we know that’s already his all star — Ty🐸 (@ImTy2k) March 1, 2021

He better pick Steph for his point guard in the All Star Game. — Steph ➐ (@thestephburner) March 1, 2021

Lakers vs Warriors highlights

With Draymond Green out with an ankle sprain in the second quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers secured their 117-91 victory over the Warriors. The defending champions have previously lost to the Golden State this season, blowing their 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Now, without Anthony Davis, James dropped 19 points (in his 1300th regular-season game) to beat the Warriors.

The Lakers secured an early lead, extending it to 73-44 at half-time. "Our starters played terrific," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. "They had a mindset to make sure they took care of business against a team that stole one from us the last time".

Kyle Kuzma scored 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Markieff Morris and Alex Caruso added 13 points each. "When you lose a mega piece like AD, it is going to take some time offensively and defensively on how we want to play," James added, saying that they have been doing a better job for the last few games.

Eric Paschall had 18 points for the Warriors, While Curry had 16. "We were just never in it. Right from the start, we were fouling them like crazy," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr added.

(Image credits: SportsCenter Twitter)