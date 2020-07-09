LeBron James Purchases 2.5-acre Beverly Hills Mansion Worth $39 Million: Report

NBA star LeBron James is allegedly on the verge of purchasing his third mansion in Los Angeles. The mansion the Lakers star has reportedly already purchased is worth $39 million and is located in Beverly Hills, which makes it James' third LA mansion after he started playing for the team in 2018. It previously belonged to soap opera legend Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

As per Architectural Digest, the estate was originally being sold for $39 million. However, it is not revealed how much the three-time NBA champion paid for it. James' new mansion is situated on a 2.5-acre plot of land and covers a 13,000-square-foot area. The mansion also includes several other luxuries like seven fireplaces, a screening room, a lighted tennis court, and a pool house along with two bathrooms. Other reports also show that the house includes skylights and indoor fountains along with walls of sliding glass windows which overlook the city.

LeBron James mansion: Other LA homes owned by LeBron James

Along with his new Beverly Hills mansion, the Lakers star owns two other homes in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The other houses were bought by James a few years before he signed with the Lakers in 2018. His second mansion is a mansion he bought in 2017, which is worth $23 million and is known for eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a home theatre, wine caller and onyx bar. The house also includes a cigar room with air purifying technology. The mansion also boasts an indoor and outdoor gym connected to a spa which has a steam room, sauna, shower and massage room.

He bought his first house located in Brentwood before 2017, which was worth $21 million and custom-built by Ken Ugar. Previously, James owned a home in Miami when he played for the Heat from 2010 to 2014. This year, James' Miami house was listed on the market for $13.95 million. James was rumoured to have bought $52 million mansion after he posted an online query about the property on Instagram. However, reports revealed stated that the place was last sold in January for $43 million and is not available anymore. James often posts videos with his family on social media, which gives fans a glimpse into the NBA star's luxurious lifestyle.

LeBron James mansion: Inside LeBron James' LA house

