LeBron James' $24.78m Worth LA Mansion Boasts Of Cigar Room, Private Cinema & Wine Cellar

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history and his overall points tally surpasses that of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. James has been part of a long-standing NBA GOAT debate with Michael Jordan, and like the Bulls legend, boasts of an incredible record in the league. While the Lakers star is almost on par with Jordan's heroics on the court, LeBron James boasts on an empire similar to that of Jordan off the court as well. One can say that the Lebron James career earnings have been put to good use once we take a look inside the Lebron James mansion.

Also Read: LeBron James, Steph Curry Among NBA Players In Forbes List Of Highest-paid Athletes

Where does LeBron James live? Inside LeBron James mansion

While LeBron James moved to the Lakers in 2018, he had been planning to set up his base in California since 2017. Now an official film star and movie producer, James bought a luxury house in Los Angeles for a reported £20 million ($24.78 million). According to The Sun, the LeBron James mansion was his second purchase in the city, with him owning another $24.78 million worth property in Brentford. The LeBron James mansion is 15,836 square-foot property and boasts of exotic features that Hollywood royalty would want.

The LeBron James mansion boasts of eight bedrooms, four of those with their own en-suite, while the master suite parades dual bathrooms, a huge walk-in closet and a private patio. The LeBron James mansion also has 11 bathrooms, all designed with marble touches and contemporary fittings.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Posts Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' Photo In Wake Of George Floyd Protests

The kitchen in the mansion is any chef's dream, with a combination of French oak and marble on the floor and also has a lift to take him to the rooftop terrace. Furthermore, inside LeBron James mansion, there's a game room where he plays pool with his friends and also features an incredible cigar room, where he meets and greets Hollywood's finest. The cigar room inside Lebron James mansion features state of the art air-purifying technology that keeps the room smelling fresh. The room is close to his audacious wine cellar and also has a private cinema, where he can watch his favourite films.

The LeBron James mansion also has his personalised office, where he negotiates his many sponsorship deals including the ones with Pepsi and Nike. Like many athletes, Lebron James has a top-class gym, which is partially indoors, partially outdoors. The gym is connected with a steam room, sauna, spa and a massage room. Outside there is a grass yard, a pool, a heated dining loggia, as well as an outdoor kitchen with a grill and beer taps. Reportedly, James wanted to add a basketball court in the mansion, while had plans for an indoor wine tap and an outdoor pizza oven.

Also Read: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Share Strong Message In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

Also Read: LeBron James Asks "Why Doesn't America Love Us?" Amidst Protests Against Floyd's Death