Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills Mansion: Here's A Tour Of The Pop Star's House

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop sensations in the world. He dropped an album back in February 2020 and several of its songs went on to be chartbusters. He is married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber and together they live in their Beverly Hills mansion. It is a grand mansion and has several stunning features. Read on to know more about Justin Bieber's house:

A grand tour of Justin Bieber's Beverly Hills mansion

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber's house has a huge portrait of themselves hung on a wall. It is positioned next to a sitting area. The house has an area of 6,100 sq ft according to reports. Here is a photo of the same:

photo credit: Instagram

This is so beautiful.. JB's mansion has this lovely pic pic.twitter.com/cDEFun4IxL — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 17, 2020

Justin Bieber shared this 1930s Monterey Colonial and it was reimagined by Charles Infante, a Hollywood production designer. It has a huge living space and five humongous bedrooms, as well as seven bathrooms. This house has a pool in the yard and a big seating area to rest and relax.

This mansion of Biebers has a library too with 'original panelling'. The kitchen is one of its main attractions as it is styled in a centre-island way. The windows are steel-framed, and the living room is styled in a step-down way to give it a more robust feel. The flooring is a wooden one and spreads all across the house.

Not only this, but the house also has a bar, and it can be turned into a club on any given day. It has a wine cellar that makes sure that there will always be some wine in the house, and a movie theatre to go along, on the lower levers of the house. It has a banana-leaf themed entertainment space which was inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel.

