LeBron James Buys $52 Million House In LA? Speculations Rise After NBA Star's Online Query

Quick links:
Over a month ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was reported to have bought a new mansion in Los Angeles. The post included virtual photos of a mansion James was reportedly interested in and is said to be worth $52 million. James last reported that the purchase of a house was from 2017 when he started playing for the Lakers.
Also read | LeBron James takes over internet after dancing on TikTok with his son Bryce at the LeBron James mansion
$52,000,000 Los Angeles Mansion | Set behind high hedges & security gates, this ultra private architectural masterpiece offers exquisite style and 16,000 SF of seamless indoor-outdoor living space. Enter the gates through a curved motor court to a grand 2-story entry with cascading water features then cross the floating bridge to breathtaking living and dining rooms with massive marble fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide explosive views from DTLA to Century City, & Catalina. Designed by world-renowned architect Paul McClean, every element in the home reflects his genius and thoughtful design with clean lines and light throughout. Step out back to a fully equipped entertainer’s paradise, a signature boomerang-shaped infinity pool & spa include a luxurious fire pit lounge submerged in the center. Master suite overlooks the entire city and includes rooftop deck & garden. Extraordinary mix of amenities including media room, lounge, wet bar, gym, golf simulator, billiards, cigar room, wine cellar and an expansive wellness area with float tank, hydro tub & sauna. Via: @lux.interiors By: @williamsandwilliams
Also read | Anthony Davis and LeBron James net worth, Davis and LeBron James salary and LeBron James Hollywood Hills mansion
As per reports, the three-time NBA champion was apparently interested in the $52 million mansion and commented on the Instagram post asking if the house was available and even added that he wanted to know that for a friend. However, some reports also stated that the mansion was last sold in January for $43 million and is not available for sale anymore.
Also read | LeBron James net worth, accomplishments, LeBron James mansion, LeBron James salary
James reportedly lives in his LA mansion he bought in 2017. The LeBron James mansion is a 15,836 square-foot property which includes eight bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet, 11 bathrooms designed with contemporary fittings and a private patio. James' house is often seen in the videos he posts on Instagram, along with his daughter Zhuri's YouTube channel. James also owns another property in Brentwood, which he bought before this mansion.
Also read | LeBron James mansion in LA boasts of cigar room, private cinema & wine cellar: LeBron James mansion, LeBron James Hollywood Hills mansion