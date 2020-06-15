LeBron James Buys $52 Million House In LA? Speculations Rise After NBA Star's Online Query

Over a month ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was reported to have bought a new mansion in Los Angeles. The post included virtual photos of a mansion James was reportedly interested in and is said to be worth $52 million. James last reported that the purchase of a house was from 2017 when he started playing for the Lakers.

LeBron James mansion: Pictures from the reported LeBron James Hollywood Hills mansion

As per reports, the three-time NBA champion was apparently interested in the $52 million mansion and commented on the Instagram post asking if the house was available and even added that he wanted to know that for a friend. However, some reports also stated that the mansion was last sold in January for $43 million and is not available for sale anymore.

LeBron James' $24.78 million LA Mansion

James reportedly lives in his LA mansion he bought in 2017. The LeBron James mansion is a 15,836 square-foot property which includes eight bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet, 11 bathrooms designed with contemporary fittings and a private patio. James' house is often seen in the videos he posts on Instagram, along with his daughter Zhuri's YouTube channel. James also owns another property in Brentwood, which he bought before this mansion.

(Image source: @kingjames official Instagram)