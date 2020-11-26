LeBron James' "pure Joy" Comes From Driving With Bronny To A Workout, Listening To 2Pac

LeBron James has recently been working out with his son Bronny. This week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar tweeted about Bronny after a long time, sharing with his fans how he spends the day with his oldest son. Along with the tweet, James also shared new workout photos with Bronny, who is expected to play in the NBA in a few years.

LeBron James shares his idea of a perfect day with son Bronny

Riding around in the car headed to a workout with Bronny listening to 2pac “Makaveli” is pure joy to me! “Hold Ya Head” just went off followed by “Against All Odds” — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 25, 2020

In his tweet, the four-time NBA champion explained what pure joy means to him – spending time with Bronny while listening to 2Pac albums. James wrote about driving to a workout with the 16-year-old while they listened to "Makaveli" by 2Pac. “Hold Ya Head” just went off followed by Against All Odds," James added.

James has been known to be a fan of Tupac Shakur's work and has often shared moments where he is listening to his songs. In January, the Lakers star had revealed he works out to Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" album, along with the track "Tradin War Stories" by Tupac and The Outlawz.

James has always taken to social media to support his children, which includes Bronny and his games for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. This includes Bronny's CIF Southern Section Division Championship in February, which was attended by the entire James family. Considered a basketball prodigy by many, Bronny was No. 24 on ESPN's 2023 Draft Rankings.

In September, Bronny went viral for smoking a blunt on his IG story. Though the video was quickly taken down, it had already been shared online. Rumours about Bronny being grounded surfaced after the youngster missed a live streaming session with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

James, on the other hand, is currently waiting for the 2020-21 NBA season to begin on December 22. James and the Lakers were at the Orlando bubble till the end, winning the franchise their 17th NBA championship in October. Reports have hinted that James along with a few other players is unhappy with the short offseason this year.

