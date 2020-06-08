LeBron James Ranks Above Michael Jordan As The Top Playoff Performer In Recent Research

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan has been a debate that has raged for long, years after Jordan hung up his boots. While the Chicago Bulls legend is credited with resurrecting the franchise, many view LeBron James as the closest contender to Jordan's throne. Recent research has now named LeBron James the best playoff player in NBA history, placing him above Michael Jordan.

The research states that in the 45 playoffs series of his career, James has had the highest 'Game Score' of any player in that series a massive 38 times. Hoopshype conducted the research with playoff GameScore ratings. This advanced stat was created by former Memphis Grizzlies front-office member John Hollinger, which gives 'a rough measure of a player’s productivity for a single game'.

Also read | LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: 73% NBA fans suggest MJ is way better than LBJ in poll

LeBron James top playoff performer: Michael Jordan playoff stats vs LeBron James playoff stats

As per GameScore, LeBron James has been the top player in more playoff series than any other player. His 38 out of 44 playoff series score gives him an 84.4 percentage. Michael Jordan stands second on the list and has not been the best player only twice out of his 37 playoffs series. Jordan also has a better percentage of 94.6 percent. However, James maintains his first spot with 38 playoff series at No. 1, while Jordan comes second with 35.

King James in his element 👑 #BestOfLakersBucks pic.twitter.com/RzXBPBhRJU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 29, 2020

Also read | Michael Jordan playoff stats: Jordan scores famous 'The Shot' over Craig Ehlo on May 7, 1989; watch video

Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant and Reggie Miller also rank high on the list. Olajuwon, like Shaquille O'Neal, was ranked as the No. 1 statistical player in 19 playoff series. Durant achieved the feat in 15 series, which was three more than late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Miller and Dwyane Wade stand at 11 series.

Hoopshype also clarified that the data is only till the 1983-84 season. Half the data for players like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird is unavailable, while the exploits of NBA legends like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's data cannot be analysed. However, the site added that they would not beat Jordan or James simply based on the number of series they have played.

Also read | Paul George 'blames and thanks' LeBron James on 2013 playoff dunk anniversary: LeBron James top playoff performer

Other reports state that LeBron James and Michael Jordan's score increased over the postseason, instead of decreasing like most players as teams opt to play more defensively. During the postseason, Jordan averaged 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs, while he scored 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the regular season. As per LeBron James stats, he was averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in the regular season as compared to 28.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in the playoffs.

Also read | LeBron James believed that losing to Celtics in 2012 would have broken up Heat's 'Big 3': LeBron James top playoff performer

Both James and Jordan have been compared ever since the Los Angeles Lakers star started his NBA career. Some people claim that James is the greatest of all time, while many choose Michael Jordan. Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who coached James while he was with Cleveland Cavaliers, differentiated between James and Jordan in April. He stated that 'LeBron did not have the same mindset or killer mentality that Michael Jordan is supposed to have had'. However, he added that 'LeBron James is arguably the greatest of all time as well'.