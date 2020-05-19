Michael Jordan's Sensational Retirement In 1993 Left Lakers Star LeBron James Perplexed

In a chat earlier with Uninterrupted this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that the Michael Jordan retirement in 1993 did not make sense to him. The Bulls legend hung up his boots after leading the Bulls to a successful three-peat in 1993. Michael Jordan then embarked on a new chapter in his career, trying his hand at baseball, before sealing a sensational return to the NBA a year and a half later. LeBron James was only eight during the Michael Jordan 1993 retirement and revealed that the Bulls legend was his idol growing up.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James: 73% NBA Fans Suggest MJ Is Way Better Than LBJ In Poll

Michael Jordan retirement: LeBron James reveals that Michael Jordan 1993 retirement did not make sense to him

In a recent chat with Uninterrupted's WRTS: After Party, Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on The Last Dance and how Michael Jordan was an inspiration growing up. LeBron had earlier tweeted that he remembered crying after watching the Michael Jordan 1993 retirement press conference. The four-time NBA MVP said that Michael Jordan was an angel sent from heaven in terms of an idol growing up. LeBron James stated that as a kid, the Bulls legend and Batman were his two greatest inspirations and he looked up to them as fathers and brothers and were the 'superheroes' of his world. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star said that the Michael Jordan retirement did not make sense to him at that time since the Bulls idol was just coming off a three-peat in Chicago.

Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age. Just Couldn’t believe it — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

Also Read: Michael Jordan Retirement In 1993 Caused Panic And Turmoil For Nike's Designers

Michael Jordan retirement: Why did Michael Jordan retire in 1993?

While Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause weren't always on the best of terms, the former Bulls general manager had no part in the Michael Jordan retirement in 1993. The Last Dance provides insight into the Bulls legend's decision to walk away from the sport. Michael Jordan's father James was shot dead in July and the media questioned whether Michael's gambling habits were connected to James Jordan's death.

The speculation was too much for the Bulls legend and he decided to walk away from the NBA. The Michael Jordan retirement was also a way to begin the Michael Jordan baseball chapter, a shared dream of Jordan and his father. Jordan returned to play basketball after an 18-month spell away from the United Center and after initially struggling to regain his touch, the Bulls legend scored 55 points against New York Knicks at his favourite venue, Madison Square Garden.

Also Read: LeBron James Claims Michael Jordan Retirement In 1993 Reduced Him To Tears

Also Read: Why Did Michael Jordan Retire In 1993? The Reason Behind the first Michael Jordan Retirement