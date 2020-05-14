Which NBA Player Has Most Followers On Instagram? Lockdown Sees Spike In Player Following

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, most professional sports leagues across the globe remain suspended. Athletes are stuck inside the four walls of their homes due to lockdown. While discussions of restarting a few leagues in June are going on, as of now, stars from most leagues have been more active on social media than playing for their respective teams. NBA players have become increasingly active on social media, particularly Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, most stars have seen a huge spike in their Instagram followers count during the quarantine period. If you are wondering which NBA player has most followers on Instagram, here is the list of the top five most popular NBA stars on Instagram. (Spoiler alert: LeBron James Instagram followers trumps others by a mile.)

5. Kyrie Irving Instagram followers - 14 million

At No. 5 is Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. With 14 million followers to his name, Kyrie Irving leaves behind his Nets teammate Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. One of the most popular NBA faces on the photo-sharing platform, Irving has over 350 photos and videos shared on his page. A former NBA champion with Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving played for Boston Celtics between 2015 and 2017 before heading to the Nets at the start of the 2019/20 NBA season.

4. Russell Westbrook Instagram followers - 15.2 million

During the 2019 off-season, Russell Westbrook joined former teammate James Harden at Houston Rockets. Westbrook had a stellar debut campaign with the Rockets as he averaged 27.5 points per game before the NBA suspension. Known for his eccentric style and sense of fashion, Westbrook has amassed over 15 million followers on Instagram, thanks to his many posts highlighting his outlandish outfits.

3. Dwyane Wade Instagram followers - 16.6 million

The only former player on the list, the Dwyane Wade Instagram account have over 16 million followers. It spiked considerably during the quarantine period due to his increased involvement on the platform. The three-time NBA champion has been a constant presence on Instagram, frequently engaging with fans and other NBA stars like Chris Paul and Udonis Haslem during live sessions.

2. Stephen Curry Instagram followers - 30.4 million

Almost the double the number of followers to Dwyane Wade, the Stephen Curry Instagram followers currently stands at 30.4 million. The Golden State Warriors star is a three-time NBA champion and was influential in establishing the Warriors as one of the major forces in the Western Conference in the 2010s. Arguably one of the most popular faces in the NBA, Stephen Curry is currently nursing an injury, which has derailed his and the Warriors' 2019/20 campaign. At least his Instagram popularity continues to soar above most NBA stars.

1. LeBron James Instagram followers - 64.3 million

Which NBA player has most followers on Instagram? Most fans could have easily guessed it was Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James. One of the most recognised sports professionals across the globe, LeBron James's popularity on social media comfortably beats most others. In comparison, the Lakers Instagram page has a paltry 13.6 million followers and even the NBA's official page on Instagram has 48.3 million followers. LeBron has used the quarantine period to engage with his fans and try new things with his family, like making TikTok videos for starters.

