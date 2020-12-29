LeBron James Reacts To Marc Gasol And Him Duplicating Kobe-Pau Lakers Photo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to share a striking image of himself and his newly minted Lakers teammate Marc Gasol that is sure to make some fans emotional. The NBA great posted two side by side images, comparing a picture of himself and Marc Gasol to an old picture of one of the most iconic Lakers duos of all time - Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. While Kobe was a Lakers loyalist through his career, LeBron made the move to the side in 2018. LeBron's comparison is not too high handed, considering that both men are thought to be among the greatest to have played the game.

Also Read | Warriors' Damion Lee Reacts After Hitting Game-winning 3-pointer Vs Bulls; Watch

LeBron James recreates iconic Kobe-Pau Gasol picture with Marc

Four-time NBA champion, LeBron James shared an Instagram story of himself high-fiving his newest teammate, Marc Gasol, comparing it to an eerily similar picture of Kobe Bryant and Marc's brother, Pau Gasol. “SO ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥,” James wrote on the story. Pau Gasol and Kobe were teammates on the Lakers from 2008 to 2014 during which they won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Pau and Kobe's perfectly complementary relationship on the court was a huge factor in the Lakers' back-to-back wins in '09 and '10, and this new batch of Lakers will hope to recreate that magic this season.

Also Read | Steve Kerr Says He's 'Disappointed' With Steph Curry, Jokes About Missing 106th Three

Nearly six years after Pau Gasol's exit from the team, his younger brother Marc will don the Lakers jersey and hope to follow in his footsteps. Marc's two-year deal with the team, worth his minimum wage of 2.56 million dollars a year (10% of his salary from last year), will make the Gasols the first brothers to play for the Lakers and add a new feather in the caps of the duo, who are already known as the best pair of brothers to have played the game.

Marc, who won his first NBA Championship title just one year ago with the Toronto Raptors, will be on the hunt for a second ring and if there was ever a team that could help him get it, it will be the Lakers. A second Championship will also put Marc at equal standing with his brother, who won both his titles with the Lakers. Also like Pau, Marc will get to enjoy his time at the LA-side playing alongside one of the best players of the game - ever.

Also Read | Lakers Classic Edition Jerseys Get Positive Response From Fans As They Cruise Past Wolves

55.6% from the field = many sharp shooters @kylekuzma: 20 pts, 3 blk @KingJames: 18 pts, 9 reb@MarcGasol: 12 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb @Thortontucker: 12 pts @MONSTATREZZ: 12 pts

Dennis Schröder: 11 pts



https://t.co/m4PbtuZ7uF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 28, 2020

NBA Standings - Regular Season 2020-21

The Kobe-Pau, LeBron-Marc comparison could also be LeBron's way of foreshadowing a successful title defence from the Lakers next year. After defeating Miami Heat for their 17th Championship title earlier this year, the Lakers have started their 2020-21 season fairly well. LeBron and co. lost their first regular-season game 116-109 to the Clippers, but recovered well post that. They are on a two-match winning streak and 6th place in the Western Conference.

Also Read | Kuzma Leads AD-less Lakers' 127-91 Thrashing Of Timberwolves

Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram