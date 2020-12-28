Warriors' Damion Lee Reacts After Hitting Game-winning 3-pointer Vs Bulls; Watch

The Golden State Warriors finally secured their first win of the 2020-21 season. The team chose Damion Lee to make their game-winning shot – who delivered in style, handing the Warriors their 129-128 win. Fans got to see Curry play the way they were waiting for, reassuring them of the Warriors' season. After the game, Lee took to Twitter to comment on his own three-pointer.

Damion Lee reacts to his game-winning three on Twitter

"God is real," Lee wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet which captured his own game-winning three. Fans were thrilled with his play, flooding his replies with the word "GOAT", aware that the Warriors' season is far from over. "True statement, but that was hard work and confidence right there," one fan said in response to Lee remembering God.

“It just shows how much the coaching staff and my teammates believe in me,” said Lee, who was the third choice for the shot after Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. He added that he was going to enjoy what he was doing, remembering that winning is the "main thing".

Curry also complimented Lee after the game, praising him for handling the situation. “(Lee) handled it great,” Curry said. "He was ready to shoot. He made a lot of big shots tonight and that was the biggest one to keep us from a 0-3 hole". The Warriors have previously lost to the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks during the season opener and Christmas Day respectively.

NBA scores: Steph Curry, Damion Lee vs Bulls

Lee finished the game with 12 points, going 4-of-5 from the three-point line. Curry led the team, scoring 36 points, making 5-of-15 three-pointers. He made 105 threes during practice before the game and is now the third NBA player to have made 2,500 career three-pointers after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points, while Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr scored above 20 each. While LaVine scored a three-pointer for the Bulls, there was enough time for the Warriors to overtake them. The Bulls caught up after the Warriors led 60-56 at halftime, leading 97-93 as the fourth quarter arrived.

DAMION LEE FTW ♨



WARRIORS GET THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/gJooQB5Nrr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2020

Warriors schedule

The Warriors will play the Detroit Pistons next on Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, December 30, 5:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)